 Thalapathy Vijay Twins With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Amid Affair Allegation By Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleThalapathy Vijay Twins With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Amid Affair Allegation By Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam - WATCH

Thalapathy Vijay Twins With Trisha Krishnan At Wedding Amid Affair Allegation By Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam - WATCH

Actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s twinning outfits at a wedding reception sparked buzz, coming amid Vijay’s divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Vijay donned a golden shirt and veshti, while Trisha stunned in a gold saree. The petition filed by Sangeetha mentions public outings and rumours of an affair with an actress, causing “emotional agony".

Aanchal CUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay made headlines with his first public appearance following the ongoing divorce controversy involving his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The actor turned heads as he arrived at producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son’s wedding reception, walking in with actress Trisha Krishnan. Their appearance together sent the internet into a frenzy, especially as it comes amid allegations of an affair, claims mentioned by Sangeetha in her divorce petition.

Check it out below:

Vijay and Trisha’s matching gold looks

The buzz only intensified thanks to Vijay and Trisha’s twinning fashion moment. Vijay attended the event in a classic golden shirt and veshti, exuding traditional charm. Meanwhile, Trisha matched him in a radiant gold saree paired with a striking red blouse.

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor Climbs 3,550 Steps Barefoot At Tirumala Temple, Seeks Lord Balaji's Blessings –...
article-image

She accessorised with a statement emerald necklace, matching earrings, gold bangles, and rings that elevated the ensemble. Trisha’s makeup was fresh and luminous, featuring a dewy base, rosy cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, and nude lips. She completed the look with soft, middle-parted waves.

Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce buzz

Vijay and Trisha’s stylish appearance together comes at a sensitive time. Sangeetha’s divorce petition specifically cited Vijay’s frequent public outings with an actress, stating, “The Respondent continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress. The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media (sic). The petition also claims Sangeetha suffered “emotional agony” from Vijay’s ongoing association with the actress, widely speculated to be Trisha Krishnan.

Reports suggest the divorce settlement could involve Vijay paying Rs. 250 crore in alimony, though nothing has been confirmed. For now, Vijay and Trisha’s matching appearance has only fuelled the speculation, making their public outing the talk of the town.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on