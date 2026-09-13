Teej Brings Gorkha Women Together For First Public Celebration In Assam’s Lower Lampi

Teej | Photo Credit: Canva

Assam’s Lower Lampi witnessed its first-ever public celebration of the traditional Teej festival, bringing together members of the Gorkha community in the hilly region along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The spiritual celebration was organised by the Gorkha Women's Committee in Lower Lampi, which falls under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency. The event marked a significant cultural moment for the local community, offering residents an opportunity to celebrate Teej collectively and showcase their traditions.

Assam's Gorkha Women's Committee organised Teej festival

Assam's Gorkha Committee organised the traditional Teej festival at Lower Lampi, a hilly area along the Assam-Meghalaya border under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency. The day-long celebration brought together women from the Gorkha community and other communities in traditional attire, who took part in regional and cultural activities, including traditional games, songs, dances and other programmes.

About Teej

Teej is a popular Hindu festival, particularly among women, and is celebrated with prayers, music, dance and traditional festivities. The festival is associated with the monsoon season and is observed in different forms across parts of India and Nepal. Among Gorkha and Nepali communities, Teej holds particular cultural significance and provides an occasion for women to come together and celebrate their heritage.

Celebration

The first public celebration in Lampi also highlighted the cultural diversity of Assam’s border regions. Located in a hilly area near Meghalaya, Lower Lampi is home to communities with distinct traditions and cultural practices. As part of the celebration, people participated in traditional activities such as tug-of-war and kabaddi, and more.

The event provided a platform for local women to participate in traditional celebrations while strengthening community ties. With colourful traditional attire, music, and festive gatherings forming an important part of Teej celebrations, the event brought a festive atmosphere to the region