Tamil Nadu Government Introduces 'The Online Trekking Trail Atlas', An Exciting Platform for Trekkers

The monsoon season is gearing up in many states of India, and what could be more exhilarating than embarking on a trek to get the joy of rainy weather?

Exciting news for all the trek enthusiasts and nature lovers living in Tamil Nadu as the forest department of the state is introducing 'The Online Trekking Trail Atlas', an innovative online platform for trekkers to book their favourite trek. The announcement was made by the Tamil Nadu state forest Minister M. Mathiventhan on Tuesday.

The Online Trekking Trail Atlas aims to feature over 40 different trekking routes across the state. The trails have been carefully selected and reworked along with the local communities and professional consultation for people to enjoy the rich biodiversity of the region.

As per the Times of India, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu for the environment, climate change and forest stated that the website will be ready before the last week of July as it is currently under development.

The online portal aims to guide the trekker with all the necessary information, including the trekking routes, distance, travel instructions, the level of difficulty in the trek, food and water availability and much more. It will also feature audio-visual content for trekkers to get an idea of what they'll experience on the trail. Additionally, the payment method will be available online at the trek booking site.

The 'The Online Trekking Trail Atlas' initiative has marked a crucial development and stage for nature exploration in Tamil Nadu. People of the state the emerge themselves in this beautiful experience from next month.