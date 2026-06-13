Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Mookambika Temple, Donates 1.6 Kg Silver Sword To The Deity

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Mookambika Temple |

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C. Joseph Vy visited the renowned Mookambika Temple in Karnataka's Udupi district on Friday, where he offered prayers to Goddess Mookambika and made a special donation to the presiding deity. During his visit, he presented a 1.6-kilogram silver sword to Goddess Mookambika, a gesture that drew attention from devotees and temple authorities alike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Vijay visits Mookambika Temple

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Vijay visited the Mookambika Temple in Karnataka's Udupi district on Friday, July 12, 2026. Vijay landed at Mangaluru International Airport from New Delhi and was received by Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader, who also presented him a book. Along with district officials, he proceeded to Kollur. Upon arriving at the temple guest house and donning traditional clothing, he visited the shrine amid strict security measures and enthusiastic groups of supporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vijay participates in Maha Pooje

According to temple officials, Vijay participated in special rituals, including the Maha Pooje, and spent nearly 20 to 30 minutes inside the temple premises. He also sought the blessings of the deity. The silver sword offered by him was ceremonially handed over to the temple authorities. Such offerings are considered symbols of devotion and gratitude and are often made by devotees seeking divine blessings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Black flag protest against Tamil Nadu

CM Vijay offered the silver sword weighing 1.6 kilogram alongside a traditional silk saree and flowers. He witnessed the Mangalarati and received the temple prasada. Before his arrival in Mangaluru, a group of activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Kumar Shetty faction) gathered at Udyavara on National Highway 66 in Udupi to show black flags to the Chief Minister. The activists were opposing Tamil Nadu taking objection to the proposed Mekedatu Irrigation Project.

About Mookambika Temple

The Mookambika Temple is dedicated to Goddess Mookambika. It is one of South India's most revered pilgrimage sites and attracts thousands of devotees every year. Dedicated to Goddess Mookambika, believed to be an embodiment of Shakti, the temple holds immense spiritual significance for worshippers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other parts of the country. The temple is associated with Adi Shankaracharya, who is believed to have established the deity on a Sri Chakra Yantra.

Mookambika Temple |

Mookambika Temple has long been associated with scholars, artists and political leaders who visit the shrine to seek blessings. The temple is particularly popular among students and musicians, who believe that Goddess Mookambika bestows wisdom, knowledge and success.