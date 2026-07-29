Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Spotted Buying Ticket At Chennai Metro, Reviews Infrastructure And Connectivity

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Spotted Buying Ticket At Chennai Metro |

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Vijay, travelled on a metro train on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to review its operations at its headquarters in Nandanam. The CM was spotted purchasing a ticket at a ticket counter for the journey from Omandurar station to Nandanam in the afternoon.

The visit drew widespread attention, with visuals of the Chief Minister buying a ticket like an ordinary person at a metro station.

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CM Vijay buys metro ticket

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was spotted at the Chennai Metro on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, buying a ticket before inspecting Metro facilities and reviewing the progress of the ongoing Metro expansion project.

During the metro ride, Vijay reviewed various aspects of Chennai Metro Rail's infrastructure, including passenger amenities, station maintenance, cleanliness, safety measures, and overall commuter convenience. He also interacted with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials to understand the progress of ongoing expansion works and future plans to strengthen the city's mass transit network.

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Focus on connectivity

Vijay also discussed measures to improve first- and last-mile connectivity through better integration with buses, suburban rail services, auto-rickshaws, and other transport options. Ensuring seamless travel for daily commuters remains one of the key priorities of the state government's urban mobility strategy.

Passengers travelling on the metro welcomed the Chief Minister's visit, with several commuters sharing their experiences and photographs online. Many appreciated his decision to use public transport and personally review the facilities available to citizens.

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Chennai Metro expansion reviewed

The Chennai Metro has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing urban transit systems, offering a safe, reliable, and eco-friendly alternative to road transport. With multiple new routes under construction, the network is expected to significantly improve mobility across the city in the coming years. Similarly, he is also scheduled to inspect the ongoing Metro rail works at Kathipara.