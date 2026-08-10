Tamil Nadu Bans Mobile Phones Inside Major Temples From September 1; Check Full Details

Tamil Nadu Bans Mobile Phones Inside Major Temples From September 1 |

Tamil Nadu is set to ban mobile phones inside temple complexes from September 1, 2026, as per the statement of The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. The department has also instructed temples not to allow photographs or videos of deities, reels or other recordings on temple premises. The move aims to preserve the sanctity of religious spaces, reduce distractions and ensure a peaceful atmosphere for devotees.

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Tamil Nadu to ban mobile phones from September 1

Under the new restrictions, devotees visiting major temples in Tamil Nadu will not be permitted to carry or use mobile phones inside designated temple premises. Visitors may be required to deposit their phones at designated counters before entering the temple. The rules will be implemented in major temples of the state from September 1, 2026. According to the new rules, permission should not be given for photographs or videos involving VIPs, public figures or film personalities inside temples.

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Concerns over temple disruptions

The decision comes amid concerns over devotees using mobile phones for photography, video recording and other activities inside sanctum areas and other sensitive parts of temples. Authorities believe that limiting phone usage will help maintain discipline and protect the traditional character of these religious sites.

Reasons behind the restriction

Temples across Tamil Nadu attract thousands of devotees every day, particularly during festivals and auspicious occasions. The increasing use of smartphones has sometimes led to crowding, disruptions and unauthorised photography inside temple premises. Department officials also noted that despite earlier circulars, visitors continued taking selfies, filming deities and shooting reels for social media reels inside the sanctum sanctorum.

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Read Also Planning A Visit To Baidyanath Temple? Know About The Mobile Phone Ban And Other Rules

The restrictions are also aimed at encouraging devotees to remain focused on worship rather than being distracted by their phones. Temple authorities are expected to strengthen arrangements for the safe storage of mobile devices so that visitors can deposit and collect them conveniently.