Planning A Visit To Baidyanath Temple? Know About The Mobile Phone Ban And Other Rules

Mobile Phone Ban In Baidyanath Temple |

Devotees planning to visit the revered Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand, should take note of the latest guidelines introduced by the temple administration. To ensure a smooth and spiritually focused darshan experience, mobile phones are now prohibited inside the temple premises. Shravani Mela is scheduled to commence on July 31. The month-long fair draws lakhs of devotees from Jharkhand and across the country.

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Phone banned in Baidyanath Temple

The Baidyanath Dham Committee has banned mobile phones inside the temple. The decision has been taken to maintain the sanctity of the shrine, prevent photography and videography inside the temple, and improve crowd management, especially during the busy pilgrimage season. Visitors are advised to leave their mobile phones at designated locker facilities or other authorised storage points before entering the temple complex.

Devotees will be barred from entering the Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple complex in Deoghar with mobile phones, bags, and other belongings during this year's Shravani Mela, which is scheduled to commence on July 31. The month-long fair draws lakhs of devotees from Jharkhand and across the country.

Devotees are encouraged to follow temple rules

Apart from the mobile phone ban, devotees are encouraged to follow the temple's rules and cooperate with the authorities. Maintaining discipline while standing in queues, avoiding carrying prohibited items, and adhering to security checks are essential for a hassle-free visit. Pilgrims should also follow the instructions issued by temple staff and police personnel deployed at the shrine.

About Baidyanath

The Baidyanath Temple, also known as Baba Baidyanath Dham, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and is among Hinduism's most sacred pilgrimage sites. Located in Deoghar district, the temple attracts millions of devotees every year, particularly during the holy month of Shravan, when the annual Shravani Mela is held. During this period, Kanwariyas travel long distances carrying holy water from the Ganga at Sultanganj to offer it to Lord Shiva.