Take Your Pet To The Vet: Royal Canine campaign will help pets live longer, happier and healthier lives

There's doubt that pets are loyal and loving creatures, and their owners cherish the joy and happiness these little furry friends bring. However, it can be challenging to bring a cat or a dog to the vet. Cats are master of disguise and dog can handle pain in their own behavioural way, but reality should not be taken lightly. Veterinarian visits, and ultimately pets’ health and well-being, can depend on habits established by the owner in their puppy or kittenhood. Regular vet’s check-up can prevent major health issues by education or identifying a problem before it becomes serious health concern.

To create an awareness around regular check ups of your pet, Royal Canin, a pet food brand has launched a campaign ‘Take Your Pet To The Vet’ (TYPTTV) in Mumbai. The campaign aims to positively impact the health of cats and dogs by improving awareness among pet owners on the importance of veterinary visits, sharing information, advice, and educational tips among pet owners to help pets live long and healthy lives.

“The TYPTTV emphasises that prevention itself is the key to healthier and happier pets. Beyond producing precise health nutrition for cats and dogs, we believe to have a social responsibility towards pets, people and the planet. This initiative seeks to increase awareness about preventive veterinary care while also promoting the much-deserved veterinary care and treatment for pets,” said Satinder Singh, General Manager (Managing Director) at Royal Canin.

In order to make the experience more relaxing for both pets and their owners, there will be veterinary clinics in adapting to pets. There will also be designated specific areas in the waiting rooms for dogs and cats, teaching all staff members how to deal with nervous pets, and providing veterinary clinics with raised cat carriers because cats feel safest in high locations.

The initiative not only intends to help veterinarian to make their clinic and pet visit more friendly but also offering pet parent a free consultation voucher to make the first move towards healthy habit of preventative care and adopting a routine veterinary visit.

The campaign aims to convey that appointments shouldn't just be limited to curing an illness or relieve discomfort, but a regular check-up should be performed twice a year or annually at minimum. For a pet's health and wellbeing, preventive healthcare is crucial, as it includes prevention, early identification, and reducing the impact of a disease.

Additionally, regular visits allow veterinarian to learn important details about pet’s vaccination, medical history and behaviour, monitor body weight and growth chart and most importantly discuss Nutrition.

