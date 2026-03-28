Sweating Too Much This Summer? Ayurvedic Tips To Stay Fresh & Avoid Body Odour

We all sweat, with some sweating more than necessary. The sweltering summer heat makes it harder due to constant sweating. Your body, especially your feet, stinks with excess sweat. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, reveals, “When you remove the shoes, the stench worsens. People worry about the smell of sweat and their bodies. When a man takes off his shoes and enters the house, he feels as if he has polluted his house. And you don't know the solution.”

It is easy to treat sweating, especially related to the feet, with Ayurveda. You must first understand the reasons and then shift to the solutions. Pick Patanjali products to control the perspiration.

Reasons Behind Sweating

Sweating is a natural process to regulate the body's temperature and avert overheating. It occurs when the sweat glands’ fluids settle on the skin. Any smell is the body's natural response to sweating. While the sweat doesn’t have a scent of its own, any odour is due to the bacteria mixing with the sweat.

Hot summers and humidity are the primary causes of sweating. Other reasons include exercising and medical issues, such as hormonal changes, secondary hyperhidrosis and fever. Dietary choices, including eating too spicy food, are also culprits. Ayurveda mentions excessive sweating due to imbalances related to the worsened Pitta Dosha. Blocked sweat channels result in insufficient sweating and body odour.

After understanding the reasons for your sweating and resultant smell, treat it naturally with Ayurveda, as it treats it internally.

Ayurvedic Tips to Treat Sweating

Jamun: Acharya Balkrishnaji speaks of jamun as a great nectar in managing sweating. “Make a concoction of jamun leaves and start drinking. After drinking for a while, the smell from your sweat ends. A fragrance comes from your body. Or, add a few bel leaves, and three to four grams of jamun leaves to the water and make it into a Kadha for consumption. It helps treat the sweating, body odour, Leucorrhoea, diabetes, and for any kind of body burn.” Patanjali Jamun Vinegar (500 Ml) mixed in water regulates sweating and lowers odour-causing bacteria.

Daily Ritual: Take a bath (twice a day in summer) with neem leaves, rose petals or Triphala powder added to stop the sweat and odour. Sandalwood in talc or powder form also lowers any sweating or odour. Patanjali Aloe Vera Neem Cucumber Face Pack (60 Gms) regulates sweat-related issues, including odour. The neem manages the oil secretion and clears any pores of impurities. The cucumber hydrates, while the aloe vera softens and heals. Patanjali Neem Kanti Body Cleanser (45 Gms, 47 Gms, 75 Gms, and 150 Gms) with antibacterial properties cleanses, and nourishes the skin while fighting impurities and germs. It also has the goodness of amla, turmeric, and other herbs.

Food: Drink cooling drinks like coconut water, buttermilk, rose drink or milk, coriander seed water, jeera water, chilled hibiscus tea, and water to stay hydrated and control the body’s temperature. These are especially good in the summer. Consume cooling items like watermelon, cucumber, mint, fennel seeds, oats, basmati rice and barley. Avoid caffeine drinks, sour foods, and alcohol. Patanjali Sugar-Free Rose Sharbat (750 Ml) is the perfect cooling drink for summer heat and sweating. The goodness of rose also provides energy.

Sweating and the resulting body odour are natural body functions. Control it with Ayurveda to avoid health issues. Patanjali products help in this regulation.