Surya Tilak Illuminates Shri Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple; PM Modi Attends Virtually | X @ANI

Ayodhya witnessed grand celebrations on the occasion of Ram Navami, with devotion reaching its peak during the much-awaited Surya Tilak ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

At exactly 12 noon, a precisely aligned beam of sunlight illuminated the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, creating a radiant ray inside the sanctum. This unique ritual, achieved through a sophisticated system of mirrors and lenses, beautifully merges ancient tradition with modern science, symbolising divine blessings on the auspicious day marking the birth of Lord Ram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ceremony drew massive attention, with government estimates suggesting that nearly five lakh devotees visited Ayodhya since early morning to be part of the celebrations. To ensure that more people could witness the moment, temple authorities arranged large-scale live screenings across the city, allowing thousands to experience the sacred ritual simultaneously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the occasion virtually, offering prayers to Bhagwan Ram Lalla and observing the Surya Tilak ceremony via live broadcast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The atmosphere in Ayodhya remained deeply spiritual throughout the day, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoing across the city. Devotees gathered in large numbers, celebrating the festival with immense enthusiasm and devotion. Given the scale of the event, the district administration implemented tight security arrangements, deploying police personnel across key areas to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.