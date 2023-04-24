Surdas Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance, quotes and wishes to share on the Krishna devotee's birthday

Surdas Jayanti 2023 | File

Surdas Jayanti commemorates the birthday of blind Saint Surdas, who composed songs dedicated to Lord Krishna. Surdas Jayanti is mainly celebrated in the northern part of India. He was born on April 24, 1478, C.E. As per the Hindu calendar, he was born on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha.

Date

Panchami Tithi begins: April 24, 2023 at 08:24 am

Panchami Tithi ends: April 25, 2023 at 09:39 am

History

Saint Surdas was born to Pandit Ramdas Saraswat in a Saraswat Brahmin family in Agra's Runkata district. Since he was young, he had been blind, and his family had abandoned him. He became Shri Vallabhacharya’s disciple, who taught about Lord Krishna’s life, his birth, and his childhood, and narrated everything about his personal life. Surdas gained knowledge of Hindu scriptures from him and since then, he has dedicated his entire life to Krishna.

Surdas composed all his bhajans and devotional songs in the regional language, which is Braj Bhasha. His famous and recognised works is Sur Sagar, in which he depicts Radha and Krishna as divine lovers; Sahitya Lahiri and Sur Saravali, which helped spread Bhakti Movement in North India.

Rituals

His followers observe fasting and sing bhajans, and people also offer food and clothes to Brahmins. On this occasion, poetry competitions are also organised in schools and institutions.

