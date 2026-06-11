Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Baby Bump In Polka-Dotted Dress, Layers Of Pearls In Retro-Inspired Maternity Photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti is continuing to document her pregnancy journey in style. The actress recently shared a fresh set of maternity photos that quickly won over fans online |

This time, Surbhi embraced a retro-inspired aesthetic, bringing old-school elegance to her maternity wardrobe with a look that felt straight out of a classic fashion editorial |

The mom-to-be slipped into a chic polka-dotted dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a relaxed, flowy silhouette that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. |

Adding a touch of drama, she paired the outfit with delicate black lace gloves and a floral mesh hair accessory that perfectly complemented the vintage theme. |

The standout element of the ensemble was undoubtedly the multiple layers of pearl necklaces, which brought timeless sophistication and retro charm to the photoshoot. |

Surbhi opted for fresh, glowing makeup featuring radiant skin, rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and pink-toned lips that enhanced her natural pregnancy glow. |