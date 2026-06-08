Surbhi Jyoti Glows As New Mom In Latest Maternity Photoshoot, Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Royal Saree Look

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 08, 2026
Fresh from her dreamy pastel-themed baby shower celebrations, Surbhi Jyoti delighted fans with a stunning set of maternity photos that radiate her new glow as mom-to-be.
Sharing the beautiful pictures on social media, the actress captioned them, "Collecting moments, Carrying Gratitude," perfectly capturing the emotions of this special chapter in her life.
For the photoshoot, Surbhi embraced timeless ethnic elegance in a graceful ivory saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.
While the six-yard itself remained understated, it was her layers of traditional jewellery that did all the talking.
Exquisite pieces of necklaces, statement earrings, stacked bangles, and eye-catching rings took the minimal saree look to another level
Surbhi's glam was equally dreamy, with radiant skin, flushed cheeks, shimmering eyes, and nude-toned lips that enhanced her natural pregnancy glow.
Her hair was styled in a half-up hairstyle adorned with a fragrant gajra, while soft face-framing strands added a romantic touch to the royal maternity moment.
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