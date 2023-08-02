Supermoon 2023: All You Need To Know Including Time Of Its Visibility In India

The 'supermoon' occurs when the full moon appears larger and brighter due to its closer proximity to Earth in its orbit. This month marks the first time since 2018 that we will have two full supermoons, with the next such event not expected until 2037. On Tuesday, August 1, the supermoon was visible as it was at a distance of just 357,530 kilometres from Earth.

Supermoon visible from different parts of the world:

Supermoon visible from different parts of the world | Twitter

When can supermoon be observed in India?

In India, a supermoon can be observed at its peak on August 2, precisely at 12:02 am. However, the second supermoon of the month, scheduled for August 31, may not be visible in India since it will reach its peak at 7:05 am according to IST.

What exactly is supermoon?

The term 'supermoon' was coined in 1979 to describe a special type of full moon that occurs when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth in its orbit. When the moon is at its closest point to Earth (perigee), it is about 48,280 km closer than when it's at its farthest point (apogee). This phenomenon has garnered popular attention due to the moon appearing larger and brighter in the sky compared to a regular full moon.

Next supermoon will be observed on:

'Super Blue Moon,' a special celestial event will occur on August 30, 2023. This event is a rare combination of two fascinating phenomena: the Blue Moon and a Supermoon. The term 'Blue Moon' refers to the second Full Moon appearing in a single calendar month, while the Supermoon is when moon appears larger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth in its orbit.

