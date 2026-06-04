Sunil Gavaskar Celebrates Life-Saving Heart Surgeries Of Young Children At Mumbai Event, Calls It '3rd Innings' Of His Life |

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar recently attended a special event in Mumbai organized by the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport to celebrate a remarkable humanitarian milestone, the successful completion of 850 pediatric heart surgeries for underprivileged children.

The initiative has transformed the lives of hundreds of children suffering from congenital heart conditions, giving them access to critical medical treatment that many families could not otherwise afford. Gavaskar, who has been closely associated with the cause for several years, joined doctors, volunteers, donors and beneficiaries to mark the achievement.

Sunil Gavaskar Celebrates Life-Saving Heart Surgeries Of Young Children At Mumbai Event, Calls It '3rd Innings' Of His Life |

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, the former Indian cricketer reflected on his deep connection with the initiative and explained why the cause holds a special place in his heart. "I think it's kind of a blessing for me to get involved in such kind of an activity. I call it the third innings of my life and the most fulfilling innings," Gavaskar said.

Drawing a parallel between his cricketing journey and the children benefiting from these surgeries, Gavaskar recalled how crucial second chances were in shaping his own career.

"People ask me why this and not something else. It's because it resonates with my cricketing career. I remember when I was playing my first Test for India and when I was batting in the first innings, I was dropped when I was only on 12 runs, which gave me a second chance to continue my innings, and I scored the first half-century of my cricketing career."

Sunil Gavaskar Celebrates Life-Saving Heart Surgeries Of Young Children At Mumbai Event, Calls It '3rd Innings' Of His Life |

The batting great further shared another defining moment from his early days in international cricket. "Moving ahead, in my second match, I was again dropped on 4 runs and I went on to score my first hundred in Test cricket. These second chances probably did a lot for me to continue to play for India."

Gavaskar then connected those experiences to the mission of providing life-saving surgeries to children battling serious heart ailments. "In this case, through these heart surgeries, these kids are getting a second chance to live their lives healthily," he added.

The former cricketer emphasized that being part of an initiative that directly impacts young lives has brought him immense satisfaction beyond anything he achieved on the cricket field. His association with the programme has helped raise awareness and support for pediatric cardiac care, enabling hundreds of families to access treatment for their children.

The event celebrated not just a medical milestone, but also the collective efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, donors, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed towards making these surgeries possible. For the 850 children who have undergone successful procedures, the initiative represents far more than medical intervention, it represents a renewed chance at life.