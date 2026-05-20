Sun-Kissed Or Skin-Stressed? 5 Steps To Repair Post-Travel Damage

That post-vacation glow might feel like a sign of a great getaway, but beneath the surface, your skin may be telling a different story. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation can break down collagen fibres, leaving the skin dehydrated, dull, and fatigued. While sunscreen offers a degree of protection, it cannot fully repair a compromised skin barrier. This makes post-sun care essential to calm the skin and restore its natural balance. Here are five key steps to include in your nighttime routine.

Temperature regulation

After spending hours outdoors especially during peak summer, the skin tends to retain heat even after you’re back indoors. Begin by cleansing your face with a mild face wash and rinse with cool water. This helps eliminate leftover sunscreen, sweat, and environmental pollutants without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

Antioxidant support

UV exposure leads to the formation of free radicals, unstable molecules that can damage skin proteins and weaken the barrier over time. Applying an antioxidant serum right after cleansing helps neutralise these molecules before they can harm your cells. This step supports the skin’s natural repair process and promotes a more authentic, healthy glow.

Bio-remodelling

Sun-exposed skin often needs more than a basic moisturiser. It requires deeper hydration that topical products alone may not provide. Professional treatments like Profhilo can support this process. This injectable treatment works through bio-remodelling, using high concentrations of hyaluronic acid to deliver hydration from within and improve overall skin quality.

Restore skin health

Extended sun exposure can subtly weaken the skin’s outermost layer, even if the damage isn’t immediately visible. Early signs may include dryness, sensitivity, or uneven texture. Using a nourishing cream can aid in repairing the skin barrier and restoring its resilience.

Nighttime recovery

During sleep, the skin naturally shifts into repair mode. Instead of using potent actives like retinol, opt for gentle, soothing ingredients that assist recovery. This helps minimise redness and calm any irritation caused by environmental stressors throughout the day.

In the long run, consistency is what truly makes a difference. A thoughtful post-sun routine not only enhances your skin’s glow but also helps minimise long-term damage and maintain overall skin health.

(Dr. Aashna Kanchwala, Celebrity Aesthetic Doctor & Founder, AcethetiQ Clinic & Wellness)