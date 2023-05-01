Summer skincare: 4 SPF-infused sunscreens and mosturisers for a complete face cover and a make-up like glow

The ultimate summer must-have for your skincare routine is undoubtedly a sunscreen! If you want to keep your skin looking fresh and fabulous, slather on that SPF. Not only does it protect you from getting a painful sunburn, but it also helps prevent wrinkles, age spots, and even skin cancer. In addition, a good sunscreen or SPF infused moisturiser give you a fuller and make-up like look the entire day.

DermDoc Ultra Matte Sunscreen for oily and acne-prone skin

The product promises to offer ultimate protection, defense, and nourishment to the skin. The sunscreen provides SPF 40 protection, guarding the skin against 97% of UV rays, and PA+++ broad protection that keeps the skin youthful and healthy. It is designed to safeguard your skin from blue light radiation emitted by screens, reducing the risk of photo-aging and other signs of sun damage. The matte texture of the sunscreen minimises the appearance of pores, providing a smooth finish like a make-up face.

Price: Rs 396. Available online.

Deyga Organics’ Sunscreen SPF 50

This natural mineral-based sunscreen is perfect for protecting your skin from harsh UV rays. It is specially crafted with a blend of natural ingredients, such as zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and almond oil that provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It protects, repairs and also provides subtle glow to skin. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The lightweight, non-greasy, and quickly absorbed by the skin sunscreen promises to leave a matte finish that is perfect for makeup application.

Price: Rs 599. Available online.

Hydrating Face Moisturiser by Recode Studios

Keeping your skin hydrated is crucial to preventing dryness, flakiness, and other skin issues. But did you know that it's also important to wear a moisturiser with SPF to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays? The Hydrating Face Moisturizer by Recode studios is an SPF-infused product that provides long-lasting hydration to the skin. It is formulated with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, and Jojoba oil that deeply nourish and hydrate the skin, leaving it soft and supple. This moisturiser is perfect for all skin types and can be used as a daily moisturiser for the face and neck. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula makes it perfect for everyday use. The moisturiser is also infused with SPF 30 that provides complete protection from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Price: Rs 299. Available online.

Powerberry Sunscreen from Happier Skincare

Powerberry Sunscreen is SPF-infused product that provides complete protection from the harmful UV rays of the sun. This product not only protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays, but it's also quick to use and won't leave a greasy residue behind. Plus, it's infused with nourishing antioxidants to give your skin an extra boost of protection.

Price: Rs 595. Available online.

