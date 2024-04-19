Summer Fitness Routine: Top Indoor Exercises To Stay Fit This Season

Yoga at home | Canva

Summer is the perfect time of the year where you can indulge yourself into multiple outdoor exercises and adventures with your friends and family. You can go for early morning and evening walks or you can go for a relaxing swimming session or you could just go cycling. However, being out in the scorching heat of the sun can have adverse effects on your overall health. Especially with the rising temperature and heat waves we’ve been facing all around the country, it might be best to choose indoor exercises that will help you keep fit and also will bring you joy.

Strength Training

If you are someone who likes focusing more on muscle building and your goal is to gain more physical strength, all you need to do is have a small space indoors to exercise. You don't necessarily need to have weights and other gym equipment at home. You could use your body weight to tone your muscles. Some of the strength training exercises include push ups, squats, planks, lunges and burpees. But before you start your exercise, make sure you begin with a good warm-up session so that you don't accidentally injure or overwork any muscle set.

Yoga

Yoga has its roots in India and it is proven to be a very effective form of exercise. It not only enhances your physical strength but also helps you boost your mental health. It also helps you strengthen your ability to concentrate and balance your emotions. There are various Asanas in yoga that you can practice and introduce yourself to. For starters, Surya Namaskar is the best exercise you can begin with. It trains every part of your body including your core. You can then proceed with other asanas and conclude with a meditation session.

Zumba all the way

Zumba is another fun way to indulge into a physical activity while also enjoying the process. It is an exercise form where you groove to the beats of a song while sweating and getting your cardio done. Zumba helps achieve long term health benefits. Once you train yourself under a Zumba instructor, you can also start doing it on your own in the comfort of your house.

Read Also Zumba: Health Benefits Of The Dance Style That Helps You Embrace Fitness And Wellness

Keep Moving

To avoid feeling that you haven't been working out as much as you should, keep moving while you’re inside the house. Avoid sitting in one place for more than an hour. Try being more physically engaged in chores. The more you move, the more you are already helping yourself stay fit. That being said, it all comes down to having a good diet that will help you stay fit.