'Sufi And Love-Based Storytelling Is Very Close To My Core As An Artist': Singer Abuzar Akhtar

You surely must have heard his voice in Bollywood songs like the energetic Speaker Phat Jaaye (‘Total Dhamaal’ - 2019), O Maa Tu Hai Meri Jaan (2025), Adhuri Dastaan and Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari. He has also appeared in the film 1978: A Teen Night Out (2019).

More recently the name behind all this, Abuzar Akhtar has moved away from Bollywood and forayed into the independent music space and released his debut romantic single Saaware followed by the Sufi – inspired electro pop track Ehtram on his own music label House Of Akhtar Music, focusing on original music with strong artistic visuals.

In a chat with The Free Press Journal, Abuzar talks about the shift from Bollywood to Independent music, new record label, and his indie songs.

Excerpts from the interview:

Take us back to the beginning — how did your journey in music start, and what did you study academically?

Music has always been a part of my life, it wasn’t a decision, it was a calling. I started exploring it early and over time it became the one thing I knew I wanted to pursue seriously. Academically, I completed my formal education alongside music, but my real training has come from experience, practice and being around music consistently.

How did your transition from Bollywood playback singing to independent music happen? Was it a conscious choice?

The transition was very much a personal and conscious choice. Playback singing gave me a strong foundation and exposure to the industry, but somewhere I felt the need to express my own voice, my stories, my sound, my identity. Independent music gives me and all artists that freedom. It wasn’t an overnight shift, it was a gradual evolution where I realized I wanted to build something of my own and express my stories my way, rather than just be a voice for someone else.

Your Sufi-inspired single Ehtram leans towards electro-pop. How would you describe its sound?

Ehtram sits at an intersection of Sufi emotion and modern production. While the soul of the song is deeply rooted in Sufi thought and expression, the sonic landscape is built using electronic sound, ambient synths and structured pop elements. I like to think of it as emotional traditionalism meeting contemporary sound design. The genre wasn’t forced, it naturally emerged from the feeling of the song. I always let the emotion dictate the arrangement, not the other way around.

What is Ehtram about lyrically, and what was the songwriting process like?

There is a very thin line between success and failure. This world and even your own people around you don’t acknowledge struggle or effort, they tend to recognise only success. That realisation can be disheartening, but it also teaches you something deeper. Ehtram comes from that space of patience and belief. It’s a reminder that your time will come. What you have today, be grateful for it. What you don’t have yet wait for it, but wait with dignity. Have faith in your own ability and have faith in the Almighty that when the time is right, things will unfold and carry you forward. At its core, Ehtram is about having the patience, faith and self respect to wait for your time to come.

With releases like Saaware, are you targeting a specific audience? Was the song inspired by a personal experience?

Honestly, I’m not chasing a specific demographic. I’m trying to connect with listeners who feel deeply, people who value emotion, poetry and melody. If anything, my music is for those who love storytelling, understand real emotions, have empathy, gratitude, and self belief. That emotional relatability is the audience I naturally align with. Saaware definitely comes from a personal emotional space. It reflects longing, vulnerability and that quiet intensity you feel when love becomes almost spiritual. The female vocals were intentionally added to bring a sense of balance and depth as if the emotion is being echoed or completed from the other side. It adds softness and contrast to the narrative.

Do you plan to explore more Sufi or romantic music, perhaps even an EP?

Yes, absolutely. Sufi and love-based storytelling is very close to my core as an artist. An EP is definitely in the pipeline something that brings together a cohesive emotional journey rather than standalone singles. I want it to feel like chapters of the same story.

Both Saaware and Ehtram have visually striking music videos. How important is the visual element to your music?

Thank you. Both videos were designed with very different intentions. Saaware is more intimate and visually poetic, it focuses on emotion and stillness while Ehtram, on the other hand, has a stronger visual identity and scale, reflecting the layered sound and concept of the song. For me, visuals are an extension of the music, not just an add on.

You’ve launched your own label, House of Akhtar Music. What are your plans for it, and do you intend to sign independent artists?

House of Akhtar Music (HOAM) is a creative ecosystem I want to build. The vision is to nurture original music, authentic storytelling and a distinct sonic identity. I am definitely open to signing and collaborating with independent artists especially those who have a strong artistic voice but need the right platform, production and positioning. The idea is to grow together rather than just operate as a traditional label.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m working on multiple singles that expand my sonic palette, along with developing House of Akhtar Music as a platform. There are also collaborations, visual concepts and possibly a larger body of work in the form of an EP in progress. The focus is on consistency and building a strong artistic identity.

Is there any other music genre you also want to try to experiment with?

I’m very open to experimenting. Apart from electro pop and Sufi, I’m interested in exploring soft pop, lo fi textures and even minimal acoustic storytelling. At the same time, I’m also working on concept driven music songs that are not just heard but experienced.

How do you view the current indie music scene in India?

The indie space in India is evolving rapidly. Artists today are more independent not just creatively but also in how they distribute and market their music. There’s a shift from label driven music to artist driven identity. Audiences are also more open now they’re exploring beyond Bollywood, which is a very positive encouraging change.

Who have been your key musical influences?

Without second thought, Mohammed Rafi Sahab, has been and will be my source of inspiration, to get into music and to even be a better human being.

Are you open to collaborating with other Indian artists? Anyone in particular?

I’m definitely open to collaborations. For me, it’s less about names and more about artistic alignment. That said, I would love to collaborate with artists who bring depth and individuality whether from the indie space or mainstream. The right synergy matters more than popularity.