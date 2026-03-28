Singer-Songwriter Tolou On Her India Debut: 'Performing In India Felt Like A Real Connection With The Audience'

Norwegian/Nigerian singer-songwriter Tolou connected with the Indian audience on her maiden visit to the country when she performed at Lollapalooza India, which also marked her first ever international festival outside her hometown, making the debut memorable.

Following the release of her debut album ‘Energy’, in January this year, the 28 year old singer born and raised in Tromsø above the Arctic Circle (Norway), says that her life exists at the intersection of two worlds, where Arctic atmospheres meet African rhythm. Her sound fuses Nordic minimalism with the warmth, soul, and spiritual depth of her Nigerian heritage, forming what she calls Afro-Scandi Pop – a genre defined by contrast, confidence, and cultural harmony.

Classically trained in opera, jazz, and soul, Tolou grew up leading choirs and singing in church, foundations that continue to shape her expressive, spiritually grounded artistry. A pivotal early moment came when rapper – singer Wyclef Jean discovered her singing in church, leading to collaborations.

Beyond her music, Tolou has a lot to showcase as a multidimensional cultural presence. She has starred in the Norwegian drama series Saving the F Planet, collaborated with global lifestyle brands and with her debut album, she establishes herself as a confident, borderless artist rooted in purpose, identity, and spiritual intention.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, she expresses her joy on performing for her ever growing Indian fans, being fascinated with Indian music, culture, and food, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

You recently performed at Lollapalooza India. What was it like connecting with Indian audiences on such a global stage? What stood out to you the most?

Performing at Lollapalooza India was absolutely surreal. From the moment I arrived, I felt this incredible sense of presence and warmth from everyone. It didn’t feel like performing to a distant crowd, it felt like a shared experience, a real connection. What stood out the most was the audience’s energy. I could see people smiling, dancing, and just opening up to the music as the set went on. More and more people kept gathering, and the whole atmosphere became so joyful and alive. To be welcomed with that much love on such a huge stage was truly a blessing.

Before visiting India, what impression did you have of the country?

My impression was of a country with an incredibly rich and diverse culture, full of color, life, and deep-rooted traditions. Musically, I was aware of the complexity of Indian music and the energy of Bollywood. I’m always drawn to artists who blend emotional honesty with strong melody, and I’ve been listening to some amazing Indian artists. I’m a big fan of Ankur Tewari’s work; his music has this raw, honest quality that I really connect with. He’s also a dear friend that welcomed me to Mumbai. The incredible food is the highlight for I remember having a delicious seafood curry to celebrate my album release which was such a special moment.

When did you first realise that music would become more than just a passion?

I think I’ve always felt that music was my path. Even when I was very young, being on stage felt at home for me. Over time, different moments in my life kept confirming that feeling. One of the most special was when I met Wyclef Jean in my hometown church, in Tromsø. That encounter, and the collaboration that followed, really helped solidify my belief that this was what I was meant to do. It felt like God confirming to me that I was on the right path. My influences range from jazz soul opera to rock and metal. I play multiple instruments and find them helpful when writing songs.

Photo Credit: Edwig Henson

Born and raised in Tromsø, with Nigerian-Norwegian heritage, you’ve crafted what many call Afro-Scandi Pop — blending Nordic minimalism with African rhythm. How do you bring these contrasting musical influences together so seamlessly?

I love that description because it reflects my identity. I grew up with Scandinavian pop and its sense of space and emotion, but I also have deep Nigerian roots. When I visited my family in London, I experienced Afrobeats at family gatherings where everyone was dancing together, from kids to grandparents. That joy stayed with me. For me, the bridge between those worlds is melody. Nigerian rhythms move the body, Scandinavian pop creates atmosphere, and melody carries the emotion between them.

Could you share insights on your debut album ‘Energy’. For you, is music primarily storytelling, self-expression, or something more spiritual?

For me, music is all of those things, and they’re all connected. It’s definitely spiritual, a way to connect with God, myself and with others on a deeper level. My album, ‘Energy’, is really a reflection of that. The whole throughline of the record is about learning to trust and embody your own energy, moving with faith and confidence rather than fear. The songwriting process was like keeping a diary. Every song captures a specific feeling or moment from my journey of self-rediscovery after getting signed and moving to America. I had to be broken down a bit before I could build myself back up, and the album traces that path from uncertainty to self-trust. It’s about returning to yourself and realizing that your energy is your truth.

You’ve also done a stint in acting. Can we expect to see more of you on screen in the future?

Acting reminds me a lot of songwriting, actually. You have to tap into different emotions and portray a character that might be outside of yourself. In the series (Saving the F Planet), I played a fisher woman who had her own boat, which was such a unique and fun role to dive into. It was a great reminder that art can take so many different forms. I would absolutely love to do more acting in the future. It’s another way to tell stories and connect with people, and I’m always open to new creative challenges.

What’s next for Tolou?

Right now, I’m just soaking in the energy from the release of my debut album. But I’m always creating. I want to take this music and share it with as many people as possible, so a sold-out world tour is what I’m praying for. There’s definitely some new music and new collaborations on the horizon. I've been in the studio a lot lately with some artist friends, which has been inspiring and I’m getting curious about gaming. I want to continue to build my world, to connect with my fans, and to keep sharing my story. The journey is just beginning.

India has a rich classical and spiritual musical tradition. Did that cultural backdrop influence the way you approached your performance?

Absolutely. I’ve always believed that music is a spiritual experience, a way to connect beyond language, and being in a place so rich in spirit and culture definitely amplified that feeling. My own musical journey began in the church, so that sense of music as a form of connection is very deep-rooted for me. In India, I felt that same spiritual undercurrent in the music and the people. I didn’t change my set, but it deepened my intention. I felt like I was part of a conversation that was already happening, a continuation of a journey I’ve been on my whole life. The emphasis on melody in Indian music also resonates with me so much. It felt less like a discovery and more like coming home to a familiar feeling.

Some viewers have drawn comparisons between your performance style and global icons like Beyoncé and Rihanna. Who have been your strongest musical influences?

That is the highest compliment. I’m inspired by many different types of music, often quite different from what I make myself. Artists like Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Bruno Mars, Burna Boy, and Dua Lipa have all inspired me in different ways. I also love music that comes from soul and jazz traditions, especially when it comes to melody and emotional storytelling.

As you look ahead, what continues to drive you creatively? What questions are you still exploring as an artist?

My biggest creative drive is connection. Performing live is where I feel most alive, and sharing that energy with people around the world is my ultimate dream. I’m constantly exploring what it means to trust my intuition and move with faith. I’m asking myself how I can continue to be vulnerable and honest in my music, how I can push the boundaries of my sound, and how I can use my platform to empower others. It’s a continuous journey of self-discovery, of listening to that quiet inner voice and having the courage to follow it.

Songs like ‘Desperation’, ‘Energy’, and ‘Coco’ have resonated strongly with listeners. Do these tracks hold personal significance for you?

Yes, they’re all very personal. Coco is about trusting that your personality and your energy can be your greatest beauty. Desperation is about owning your ambition, having standards without apologizing for it. And Energy is about claiming the things you want in life and moving toward them with confidence. All of those songs are rooted in joy, self-belief, and the idea that when you truly trust yourself, you move through life differently. These songs are all pieces of my story, and it means the world to me that they’re connecting with people.