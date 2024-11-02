 Study Finds Glaucoma Medication May Help Fight Against Dementia
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleStudy Finds Glaucoma Medication May Help Fight Against Dementia

Study Finds Glaucoma Medication May Help Fight Against Dementia

Animal studies have shown the potential of a drug commonly used to treat glaucoma -- a chronic eye disease -- in fighting against dementia.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Canva

Animal studies have shown the potential of a drug commonly used to treat glaucoma -- a chronic eye disease -- in fighting against dementia.

Researchers in the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Cambridge in the UK focused on a class of drugs known as carbonic anhydrase inhibitors -- of which the glaucoma drug methazolamide is a part. They found it can prevent the build-up of the protein tau -- linked to various forms of dementia in the brain.

Read Also
Early Prevention Of Diabetes, Blood Pressure, And Obesity Can Lower Risk Of Dementia By 60%, Study...
article-image

Using genetically engineered zebrafish that could mimic so-called tauopathies, the team screened more than 1,400 clinically-approved drug compounds. Tauopathies are neurodegenerative diseases characterised by the build-up in the brain of tau protein 'aggregates' within nerve cells.

Canva

The researchers found that the drugs can help clear tau build-up and reduce signs of the disease in zebrafish. The tau build up was also cleared in mice with the P301S human disease-causing mutation, which can lead to Alzheimer's, Pick's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, they noted in the paper published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. To understand the untreatable conditions, the team modelled tauopathy in zebrafish and screened 1,437 drug compounds.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Read Also
Memory Loss And Dementia: How Ayurvedic Acupressure Can Help Combat Both
article-image

In the genetically engineered mice, a treatment with methazolamide helped them perform better at memory tasks and also led to improved cognitive performance compared with untreated mice. Analysis of the mouse brains showed that they indeed had fewer tau aggregates, and consequently a lesser reduction in brain cells, compared with the untreated mice.

"Methazolamide shows promise as a much-needed drug to help prevent the build-up of dangerous tau proteins in the brain. Although we've only looked at its effects in zebrafish and mice, so it is still early days, we at least know about this drug's safety profile in patients," said Professor Rubinsztein from the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Cambridge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Physicians Utilise Light For Disease Diagnosis: From Eye Exams To Surgery & Blood Tests

How Physicians Utilise Light For Disease Diagnosis: From Eye Exams To Surgery & Blood Tests

Study Finds Glaucoma Medication May Help Fight Against Dementia

Study Finds Glaucoma Medication May Help Fight Against Dementia

Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Elegant Outfit Inspiration For Sisters

Bhai Dooj 2024: 7 Elegant Outfit Inspiration For Sisters

Is Cannabis Really Changing The Brain? Researchers Urge Further Study

Is Cannabis Really Changing The Brain? Researchers Urge Further Study

Chhath Puja 2024: Here Are 7 Tips To Follow During Chhathi Maiya Festival

Chhath Puja 2024: Here Are 7 Tips To Follow During Chhathi Maiya Festival