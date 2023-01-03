Studiowest's new Gen Z make-up line, Rani is for those who love a burst of colours

Among all generations, Gen Z is the most diverse generation. They love innovation and readily experiment with newness. When it comes to their personalities, they are bold and expressive, accordingly, their fashion and make-up choices reflect the same resilience and values. And Rani, a new make-up range by Studiowest captures the personality that Gen Z possesses.

The rule-breaking range of Rani is colourful, fun, pop, and bite-sized, which Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer and Beauty at Westside said has been curated for those who love bursts of colours. “Makeup is not just about enhancing features, it’s now also about exploring new things and creating art. We created this collection keeping this thought in mind,” said Umashan.

KARANSARNAIK

To start with, the new range includes bold eye shadow duo palettes, colourful eyeliners, a face palette, lip gloss, liquid lip colour, lipsticks, and nail polishes, perfect for a bold party night. In addition, the products come in classy recyclable packaging.

“Gen Z market is always on trend, they need products which are evolving, exclusive and available for a limited timeline. The market for Gen Z is quick and dynamic hence as a brand we need to keep up with every new trend, keep up with the timeline and ensure 100% availability,” said Umashan, adding that all the products under the new range are cruelty-free.

“We understand how crucial it is to be eco-friendly and eco-conscious in today’s day and age. This collection includes vegan, cruelty-free products,” he said.