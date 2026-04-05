Struggling With Ear Problems? Ayurveda Explains Causes And Natural Care Tips

The ear, a vital body organ, functions to hear and maintain balance. The tiny particles floating in a fluid in the inner ear manage our balance. With balance impaired due to ear infections or other reasons, you face dizziness and vertigo.

Among the three ear parts, the external ear visible outside is connected to the eardrum via the ear canal. The box-shaped middle ear is the second part with the body’s three smallest bones and connects to the back of the throat through the Eustachian tube. The inner ear has a tube-like structure that aids in hearing sounds.

Ear problems afflict around five per cent of the world population (432 million adults and 34 million children). The WHO report suggests the number can reach 700 million. It means one in 10 people will face some trouble hearing.

Hearing complications are diagnosed with the help of Pure Tone Audiometry (PTA), a decibel test. Humans hear from 0 dB (decibels) to 130 dB. It is safe to hear sounds up to 85 dB. More than 120 dB can impact our hearing. Difficulty in hearing sounds above 35 decibels means hearing impairment. Globally, this complication affects 25% of those above 60.

Prolonged use of earphones keeps air away from the ears and increases bacterial growth on the ear’s inner surface. Other complications include eardrum rupture, excessive earwax buildup, and infection / foreign objects. Ear problems also develop due to ageing, nearby explosions, ear tumours, and medication side effects. Major head injuries and genetics, too, can be reasons.

Allopathic medical experts consider Ayurvedic ear oil treatment inappropriate in low temperatures or cold weather. It is because the freezing weather worsens the condition. Also, they consider Ayurvedic medicine ineffective for ear problems.

Keeping ear-related problems in mind, Patanjali has created EarGrit Eardrops, a medicine containing herbs like fenugreek, neem, dhatura, tulsi, bhringraj, apamarg, turmeric, and sudarshan. Its unique character is its use of glycerin over oil, which is a first in Ayurvedic medicines.

Another Patanjali medicine called EarGrit Gold Tablets was developed with herbs like white sariva, mulethi, kutha, cinnamon, small cardamom, tejpatra, giloy, cloves, harad, baheda, amla, bhringraj, gunja, arjun, turmeric, neem, nirgundi, abhrak bhasma, iron bhasma, shilajit, and rasraj ras. Both these medicines help treat ear disorders.

To verify the validity of EarGrit Eardrops, samples collected from a patient’s running ear were developed in the laboratory. Two bacteria – Staphylococcus epidermidis and Staphylococcus caprae – and a fungus – Aspergillus niger – were found. Eight frequently used antibiotics were applied to these bacteria to see which kills them better. Surprisingly, none were successful due to the bacteria becoming resistant to all eight.

That is why Patanjali EarGrit Eardrops and EarGrit Gold Tablets provide the holistic relief necessary to treat ear problems. Along with their usage, you should also include tips for healthy ears.

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Diet: Avoid Kapha-worsening food like bananas, yoghurt, cold drinks, and oily or deep-fried and sour food. It decreases inflammation, discomfort and congestion. Opt for light, moist and warm Vata-pacifying food, like warm soups or stews, cooked grains, and spices like turmeric, garlic, ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Lifestyle: While travelling in an open or A/C vehicle, earplugs or muffs lower the worsening of any ear conditions due to the air. Lower the earphones' volume to stop harming the inner ear. Avoid inserting any sharp objects or cotton buds too deeply, as they damage the inner ear or push the earwax deeper causing further harm.

Patanjali EarGrit Eardrops and EarGrit Gold Tablets are great for maintaining ear health and managing ear-related complications.