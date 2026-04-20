Struggling To Fall Asleep? Keep This 'Night Tray' Nearby As Suggested By Rujuta Diwekar | Canva

Falling asleep isn’t always easy, even when you’re completely exhausted. Many people struggle with disrupted sleep cycles, often turning to medication for quick relief. While such solutions may work temporarily, they can have long-term effects, making it essential to explore natural and sustainable sleep habits.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a simple yet effective bedtime ritual that might just help you drift off peacefully. Taking to Instagram, she introduced her concept of a “night tray”, a few everyday essentials kept by your bedside to help manage sleep disruptions naturally.

What’s On The ‘Night Tray’?

Rujuta’s night tray includes four basic items that are easily available in most households, each serving a specific purpose in promoting better sleep.

1. Water Jug

A simple glass of water can go a long way. She suggests that sometimes, waking up at night is linked to dehydration or cramps. Taking a sip of water can help you relax and fall back asleep.

2. Ghee

One of her key recommendations is applying a drop of ghee to the soles of your feet before bedtime. This traditional practice is believed to calm the body and improve sleep quality. She also suggests applying a tiny amount inside the nose and ears in a clockwise motion, which may help prevent dryness, congestion and morning sneezing.

Read Also Struggling To Sleep In Winter? 3 Simple Ayurveda Solutions That Truly Work

3. Mishri (Khadi Sakhar)

Keeping a small piece of Mishri in your mouth when you wake up in the middle of the night can help soothe a dry throat or mild coughing. Its hydrating effect can make it easier to fall back asleep without discomfort.

4. Rajgira Laddoo

For those moments when sleep just won’t return, a light and nourishing snack like a rajgira laddoo can help. Its natural sweetness and energy-boosting properties may gently relax the body and promote sleep.