Strawberry: 5 health benefits of the red berry fruit

Strawberry is one of the most popular berry fruits in the world.

But is it a fruit or a berry?

Stawberry (Fragaria) is a member of the rose family. It is not a fruit or a berry, but rather the flower's enlarged receptacle. First cultivated in ancient Rome, strawberries are now the most popular berry fruit in the world.

Strawberries are among the top 20 fruits in antioxidant capacity and are a good source of manganese and potassium. Just one serving -- about eight strawberries -- provides more vitamin C than an orange.

Here are 5 health benefits of the berry fruit.

Heart health

Strawberries are rich in colourful pigments that have a protective effect. These anthocyanidins are thought to have a number of potential health benefits, including the prevention of inflammatory conditions and heart disease. Observational studies appear to link regular berry consumption with fewer heart-related deaths.

Regulate blood sugar

Consuming strawberries appears to slow down our digestion of glucose and moderates our use of insulin, especially when they are eaten with a high carb meal. It’s the colourful anthocyanins which appears to action this effect.

Insulin sensitivity

The polyphenols in strawberries have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity in non-diabetic adults. Not only are strawberries low in sugar themselves, but they may also help you metabolize other forms of glucose.

Skin protection

Strawberries have anti-inflammatory effects that may prevent skin damage when applied topically. Strawberry-based cosmetic treatments shield skin from harmful ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation, particularly when combined with coenzyme Q10.

Osteoarthritis management

The anti-inflammatory benefits of strawberries can help reduce pain and swelling and improve quality of life for people with osteoarthritis and knee pain.

Read Also GUAVA: Know 10 interesting health benefits of this wonder fruit

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)