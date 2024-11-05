'Stop Glorifying Gangsters': Meesho Under Fire For Selling Lawrence Bishnoi T-Shirts

Meesho and Flipkart, the Bengaluru-based e-companies are facing major backlash for selling printed T-shirts with criminal convict Lawrence Bishnoi's face printed on it. While the sale of these T-shirts is alarming in itself, it is even more shocking to see these Tshirt's available for kids as well. Not only the T-shirts with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's face, but also T-shirts with 'gangster' written on them are also up for sale. These T-shirts are available on meesho for prices as low as Rs.168.

Journalist slams Meesho and Teeshopper

Alishan Jafri highlighted this issue via digital platform and called it 'India's Online Radicalisation'.

“People are literally selling gangster merchandise on platforms like Meesho and Teeshopper. This is just one example of India’s latest online radicalisation," wrote Jafri on X (formerly known as Twitter) as he shared a screenshot of the T-shirts being sold on Meesho, an online platform that connects suppliers, resellers and customers and heavily relies on social media platforms for business.

“At a time when the police and NIA are struggling to stop youths from joining gang crime, social media influencers are making quick money by promoting gang content and glorifying gangsters," he added.

After a 64% discount, the T-shirts on Flipkart were available for Rs 249. With the phrases "The Gangster" on one design and "Real Hero" on the other, the two designs show the same image of the gangster dressed in a black hoodie and orange T-shirt.

Netizens reaction

Netizens, especially parents are concerned over this and shared their opinions in the comment section. One X user said , " And a kid also wearing his T-shirt. So wrong." While another X user said, "The consequences of glorifying a criminal can be very dangerous. It is very harmful for children to develop such thinking government should immediately ban."

Another user commented, "Meesho people are openly supporting a gangster for some profit, which is very condemnable. They are openly making a mockery of the law and order of our country. What are the agencies of the country doing? Raid them too."

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?