Steven Kolb Resigns As CFDA President After Physically Restraining PETA Protester At New York Fashion Week, Calls It 'Difficult Decision'

Steven Kolb has stepped down as president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), bringing his two-decade association with the organisation to an end following a controversial incident involving PETA protesters at New York Fashion Week. His resignation comes days after the CFDA placed him on leave while reviewing the incident, in which he physically intervened during a protest at a runway show.

Steven Kolb leaves CFDA

Kolb announced his resignation on Friday, September 18, through a post on his Substack, Steven Says. Reflecting on his 20 years with the organisation, he described his departure as a difficult but necessary moment for both himself and the CFDA.

"After twenty years leading the CFDA, I have made the difficult decision to step down as CEO and President," Kolb wrote, as reported by People. "I am enormously proud of what we have built together and believe this is the right moment for both me and the organisation to begin a new chapter."

Looking back at his tenure, Kolb highlighted the changes and initiatives he said the organisation had undertaken during his time. He wrote that the CFDA had "strengthened the organisation financially, expanded its programs and partnerships, increased our philanthropic and scholarship initiatives, supported generations of emerging designers, advanced sustainability and circularity, created opportunities for creatives from underrepresented communities, supported and elevated New York Fashion Week, and broadened the CFDA’s national and global reach."

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“What I am most proud of is the impact we have had on American designers—supporting creativity and helping businesses grow,” he wrote.

Kolb also thanked CFDA members, designers, board members, staff, partners and supporters, along with his four co-chairs, Stan Herman, Diane von Furstenberg, Tom Ford and Thom Browne, "for their leadership, partnership and friendship."

"Leaving after twenty years is deeply emotional, but I do so proud of what we accomplished together and confident in the CFDA’s future," he wrote. He concluded his message by saying, "It has been one of the great privileges of my life to serve this community."

CFDA responds to Kolb's departure

Following Kolb's resignation, the CFDA acknowledged his departure in a statement shared on Instagram, recognising his long association with the organisation and his role in American fashion.

“Steven Kolb has been a dedicated leader and tireless champion of American fashion throughout his more than two decades at the CFDA, including fifteen years as CEO.”

The organisation added, “We respect Steven’s decision to step down and are grateful for his many years of leadership and service to the CFDA and our industry. He leaves the organisation well positioned, with a clear mission and dedicated team, to carry out the important work ahead as we look to the future of American fashion.”

What happened at New York Fashion Week?

Kolb's resignation follows an incident on September 13, when PETA activists interrupted COS' presentation in downtown Manhattan. The protesters entered the runway area carrying signs and speaking out against the use of sheep's wool in fashion. COS is owned by H&M Group, linking the protest to the wider debate around the company's wool sourcing.

During the disruption, Kolb, who was present at the show, physically intervened instead of leaving the situation entirely to security personnel. According to PETA, he held one protester to the floor and covered her mouth and nose as she shouted that sheep were “bloodied and beaten for wool.” The organisation also alleged that he grabbed another activist who was recording the protest.

PETA said it intended to file a police report and pursue criminal charges over the incident.

Kolb later acknowledged that his response had been inappropriate. “I reacted inappropriately to an incident at a show earlier today. It wasn’t my place to do so. I should have let the security team handle the situation,” he said in a statement.

Following the incident, the CFDA placed Kolb on leave while it reviewed what had happened. Now, a few days later, Kolb announced that he would leave the organisation he had led for two decades, marking the end of a long chapter for both the fashion executive and the CFDA.