Step Up For Healthy Feet With Tips To Keep Common Ailments At Bay

Our feet are put under a lot of stress on a daily basis, making them prone to various ailments. Flat feet are common, but other conditions such as Achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis also cause discomfort and affect mobility. And these are quite common as well; especially after your 40s.

Below is a guide to these common foot problems, their causes and symptoms, and how to prevent and treat them.

Achilles tendon inflammation (tendinitis)

Achilles tendinitis is an inflammation of the Achilles tendon, wherein the calf muscles are connected to the heel bone. This condition can be caused by overloading or strained calf muscles.

Symptoms: Pain along the tendon, stiffness, especially in the morning, and swelling near the heel.

Causes: Overuse due to repetitive activities, sudden increase in exercise intensity or wearing inappropriate footwear can contribute.

Prevention: Always warm up before physical activity, wear supportive shoes and avoid sudden changes in your exercise routine.

Treatment: Rest, ice and gentle stretching exercises can help. In more severe cases, physiotherapy or a brace may be necessary.

Plantar fasciitis

This condition affects the plantar fascia, a thick ligament that connects the heel to the toes.

Symptoms: Sharp heel pain, especially in the morning or after sitting for a long time, is the hallmark of plantar fasciitis.

Causes: Flat feet, high arches, obesity and excessive running or walking can contribute to this condition.

Prevention: Wear supportive footwear, avoid walking barefoot on hard surfaces, and perform stretching exercises for the Achilles tendon and plantar fascia.

Treatment: Rest, ice and the use of orthopaedic insoles can alleviate symptoms. In persistent cases, physiotherapy or corticosteroid injections may be recommended.

Metatarsalgia

Metatarsalgia is pain and inflammation in the area of the ball of the foot.

Symptoms: Sharp or aching pain in the ball of the foot, which worsens when walking or running.

Causes: High-impact activities, unsuitable footwear and conditions such as flat feet can contribute to metatarsalgia.

Prevention: Wear well-cushioned shoes, avoid high heels and perform exercises to strengthen the foot muscles.

Treatment: Rest, ice and the use of metatarsal pads can help to relieve the pain. In more severe cases, a podiatrist may recommend physiotherapy or orthotics.

By recognizing these common foot ailments and understanding their causes, you can take proactive steps to prevent them. Listening to your feet and addressing problems early can significantly improve your overall foot health.

(Dr. Pradeep Moonot is a specialist in foot, ankle, knee and sports medicine)