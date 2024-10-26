Understanding The Flat Feet Causes, Effects, And Practical Solutions

Flat feet, often referred to as “fallen arches",” are a condition in which the arches of the feet are either very low or non-existent. While some people go through life without any problems, others may struggle with issues that affect their posture, balance and overall health. Let us understand why they occur and what the implications are on your body.

What are flat feet?

Flat feet occur when the arch of the foot is flat on the inside of the foot so that the entire sole touches the ground. This condition can occur on one or both feet and varies in severity. There are two main types:

Flexible flat feet: the arch of the foot appears when you lift your foot off the ground, but flattens out when you stand. This form is common and often causes a few problems.

Rigid flat feet: The arch of the foot remains flat even when the foot is lifted, which can cause stiffness and discomfort.

Why do they occur?

Several factors contribute to the development of flat feet, including:

Heredity: flat feet can run in families. If one or both parents have flat feet, you are more likely to inherit the condition.

Developmental factors: Most people develop their arches during childhood. If the arch does not develop properly, the condition can continue into adulthood.

Injury or overuse: Foot injuries such as sprains or broken bones can damage the tendons that support the arch of the foot. Over time, repetitive strain from activities such as running or jumping can also cause the arch of the foot to buckle.

Obesity: Excess weight increases pressure on the feet, which can contribute to the development of flat feet.

Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, coalition or posterior tibial tendon dysfunction (PTTD) can weaken the tendons and joints in the feet, leading to flat feet.

Effects on posture & spine

Flat feet can significantly affect body alignment and posture. Here’s how it works:

Change your posture: Flat feet often lead to overpronation, where the foot rolls inwards excessively when walking or running. This misalignment can cause the knees to bend inwards, which in turn leads to a number of postural problems.

Spinal alignment: As the feet form the foundation of the body, changes can affect the alignment of the spine. Flat feet can lead to lower back pain and discomfort in the neck and shoulders as the spine compensates for the lack of support from the feet.

Mobility and stability: The arches of the feet help to maintain balance and stability. Without proper arch support, activities that require quick movements can become more difficult, increasing the risk of injuries such as shin splints or tendonitis.

Although flat feet do not always cause significant problems, they can cause discomfort for some people. If you notice persistent pain or problems with the position of your feet, you should definitely consult a foot and ankle specialist/doctor. Knowing about flat feet and their effects can help you take proactive steps to minimize their impact on your daily life.

Tips to feel comfortable

Living with flat feet doesn’t have to be a burden. If you know what to do and what to avoid, you can effectively deal with flat feet and minimize the negative effects. Here you will find a practical guide with tips and tricks, home remedies and the benefits of physiotherapy.

Dos and don’ts

Here is some important advice to help you deal with flat feet:

Invest in supportive footwear with good arch support and cushioning. Shoes

designed for flat feet can improve alignment and comfort.

Don’t walk barefoot on hard surfaces too often. This can increase the strain on your feet and cause discomfort and pain.

Consider using custom orthotics, which can provide additional arch support and relieve discomfort in the knees, hips and back.

Do not ignore persistent pain or discomfort. If you have persistent problems, you should see a doctor/foot specialist to rule out other conditions.

Home remedies

You can use several home remedies to effectively treat flat feet:

Foot exercises: Do simple exercises such as heel raises, arch lifts and toe flexions to strengthen the foot and calf muscles.

Massage and stretching: Roll a tennis ball under your foot to reduce pressure on the arch and improve flexibility.

Ice therapy: Apply ice to your feet after prolonged standing or walking to relieve inflammation and eliminate discomfort.

Physical therapy

For people with more severe symptoms, physiotherapy can be a great help. A specialist physiotherapist can develop an individualized exercise program aimed at improving strength, flexibility and posture. Techniques may include:

Stretching exercises: Targeted stretching exercises of the calf and foot muscles can improve mobility and alleviate discomfort.

Strengthening techniques: Focus on building the muscles that support the arch of the foot to help reduce strain.

Balance training: Exercises that improve balance can increase stability and prevent falls.

By taking these proactive steps and focusing on prevention, you can effectively treat your flat feet so that you can go about your daily activities with more comfort and confidence.

We will look at prevention tips and further treatments in the next article.

Dr. Pradeep Munot is a specialist in foot, ankle, knee and sports medicine