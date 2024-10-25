Step Into Elegance: Your Go To Guide For Stunning Diwali Footwear

Shimmery footwear has always been synonymous with regal paraphernalia. In the olden days of majestic glory, kings, queens, princes and royal heiresses would proudly flaunt their precious stone-laden mojaris, jutis and nagra shoes.

Over the years, bejewelled footwear, embroidered Kolhapuri chappals and handcrafted sandals with indigenous designs grabbed store shelves via the route of commercialisation to woo even the most common customers. Cut to 2024, foot fetish gets a modern makeover with trendy slippers and blingy pumps. This Diwali, amp up your overall look with an array of sparkly, glittery footwear.

Taking a shine to stones

Dazzling rhinestones, crystal accents and pearls can weave a fairytale wedding or script a gleaming festive night. “Our handcrafted bridal sneakers incorporate luxurious Swarovski crystals and delicate Miyuki beads, adding a touch of elegance and opulence to our festive and wedding footwear collection,” informs designer Tanushri Biyani, who’s also the founder of footwear brand Anaar.

Lavish spread

In the category of luxurious footwear, the festive line unveils a fun mix of chic sneakers and a new, exclusive menu of classic open sandals to adorn a pair of happy feet.

Whether you walk in beauty or dance with aplomb in sneakers, boots, wedges and kitten heels with your besties’ arms around you at your ‘big day’ party or amid rows of glimmering diyas on a luminous Diwali night, we bet your silken shiny footwear will never let you down. Platforms or high-heeled shoes, flats or thick soled footwear, shopaholics may pick their comfort piece from a host of attractive items to slip their foot into for strutting down gracefully to catch the onlookers’ rapt attention.

“I have a special affinity for footwear and am a finicky purchaser. As far as luxe goes, I won’t mind loosening the purse strings provided the quality on offer is top notch,” reveals HR professional Shikha Kanitkar.

A glance through the traditional Indian space will discover an abundance of embellished mojaris and finely embroidered jutis for the male bastion as well. “It is something that needs more attention and deeper exploration in the near future,” comments Biyani.

Style file“

Strings, laces, floral prints, multi-metallic material, gem-studded straps, dainty ankle buckles, stunning knot detailing — you name it and we have it in our stock. These add-ons are striking enough to convince customers to buy the products. People are naturally besotted with such trappings,” observes a salesman at a footwear retail outlet.

You may look exquisite like the Roman goddess Venus with ethereal highlights that exude a timeless charm from your feet. Bedecked with breathtaking craftsmanship and inimitable artistry, the glint and gloss on the footwear should jazz up your wardrobe this festive season.

“Our shoe inventory tells a tale of Indian patterns, skills and efforts of our humble, talented artisans that succeeds in carrying forward the age-old rich legacy,” shares Biyani.

Colour scheme

Beige and rose gold are perfect for celebrations and making indelible memories. The festive palette this time ranges from classic metallic tones like gold, silver and champagne to vibrant hues, such as red, fuchsia and mustard. The colours are thoughtfully chosen to complement both conventional ceremonies and modish bridal silhouettes.

Upping the theme game

Designers are busy integrating a mélange of elements to enhance a fashion freak’s footwear profile. This Diwali, intricate nature-inspired subjects, mosaic patterns, delicate beadwork and long-established glassy mirror work will form the salient features of a fashionista’s shoe rack, thus combining new-era aesthetics with time-honoured workmanship.