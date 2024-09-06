Step-By-Step Guide To Make 'Ukdiche Modak' This Ganpati Season; Know How To Make Them With And Without Mould

Canva

Ganpati Bappa is coming home tomorrow and people are rejoicing all around the nation. The excitement in the air to welcome everybody's beloved bappa can be seen with all the preparations being done. It is no surprise that lord Ganesha is offered a 'naivaidyam' of modaks since it is believed that it is his favourite.

Among the various offerings, Ukdiche Modak, a traditional Maharashtrian sweet dumpling is offered to lord Ganesha. These soft, steamed delights filled with coconut and jaggery are a must-have during Ganesh Chaturthi. If you're new to making them and plan to offer them to Bappa this year, here’s a simple guide to prepare Ukdiche Modak with and without a mould.

For the dough:

1 cup rice flour, 1 cup water, 1 tsp ghee, A pinch of salt

For the filling:

1 cup grated coconut, ¾ cup jaggery (grated), 1 tsp cardamom powder, A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional), 1 tsp poppy seeds (khas khas. This is optional)

Heat a pan on medium heat and add the grated coconut.

Add the jaggery and stir continuously until the mixture melts and blends well.

Once the jaggery and coconut are mixed well, add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder for flavor. You can also add poppy seeds if you like.

Cook until the filling becomes a little sticky. Set it aside to cool.

In a pan, boil 1 cup of water. Add a pinch of salt and 1 tsp of ghee.

Once the water begins to boil, lower the flame and add the rice flour gradually, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Cook the dough for a minute, then turn off the heat and cover the pan. Let it sit for about 10 minutes.

After resting, knead the dough while it is still warm. Apply a little ghee to your hands to prevent sticking and knead until it becomes smooth and soft.

Grease the modak mold with a little ghee to prevent the dough from sticking.

Take a small portion of the dough and press it into the mould, making sure it covers the entire inner surface.

Add a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery filling inside the dough mould.

Close the mould and seal the top with a small piece of dough.

Gently open the mould to reveal the perfectly shaped modak. Repeat this process for the remaining dough and filling.

Take a small ball of dough and flatten it into a disc using your fingers.

Place the coconut jaggery filling in the center.

Gently fold the edges upwards, pleating as you go to create a pointed tip at the top. Seal the modak by pinching the tip.

This might require some practice and do not get disappointed if your modaks don't look perfect. They will still taste delicious and what matters is the devotion and love you make them with.

Once all the modaks are shaped, place them in a greased steaming plate or banana leaf.

Steam them for 10-15 minutes on medium heat. You’ll know they’re ready when the outer dough turns slightly translucent.

Remove from the steamer and allow them to cool for a few minutes.

Ukdiche Modak tastes best when served hot with a drizzle of ghee. They are soft, sweet, and a perfect offering for Lord Ganesha.

Enjoy your homemade Ukdiche Modak with family and friends this Ganesh Chaturthi.