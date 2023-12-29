Step-by-Step Guide: How to Download Your Voter ID Card Online

The Election Commission of India issues an Elector's Photo Identity Card, commonly known as Voter ID Card, to all eligible citizens who have registered as voters. This card serves as an identity proof during elections and for availing several government services. With the digital India initiative, it is now possible to download a soft copy of your Voter ID card from the official website. Read on to understand the step-by-step process to download your Voter ID card online.

Before you initiate the Voter ID download process, ensure you have the following:

Access to the registered mobile number used during enrollment

Your unique Voter ID number provided on the card

A valid email ID for receiving OTP and notifications

Only actual Voter ID holders can download their card using the referenced mobile number and Voter ID details. Filing incorrect details to download someone else's Voter ID is punishable by law.

The National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) is the official website for all voter services. To download your Voter ID card, first register yourself on the NVSP portal:

Go to nvsp.in and click on 'Register as Voter'. Provide your basic personal details.

You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to complete registration.

Set a password for your NVSP account. This password will be required for future login to the portal.

Your NVSP registration will be approved within 24-48 hours via SMS/email. You can then login and access all online Voter ID services.

Login and Update Contact Details

Before proceeding with Voter ID download, log in to the NVSP portal using your credentials and ensure your contact details are updated, especially mobile number and email ID.

Go to 'Login' on NVSP website and enter your credentials.

Under 'My Details', update your email ID and mobile number registered for Voter ID.

You can also update other information like name, address etc. by submitting supporting documents as proof.

Updated details will be required to receive Voter ID card download link.

Initiate Voter ID Card Download

Follow the steps below to download soft copy of Voter ID card from NVSP portal:

Login to NVSP portal and click on 'Download EPIC Card' option.

Enter the required information like State, Assembly Constituency, Name, Voter ID number etc.

Verify the preview of your Voter ID card details displayed on screen.

Read through the guidelines carefully and submit your request by clicking on 'Download EPIC'.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP to confirm download request.

The Voter ID card download link will be sent to your registered email ID within 48 hours.

Download voter ID card from Link

Once you receive the email from NVSP containing the Voter ID card download link:

Open the email and click on the 'Download Voter ID Card' button.

You may be required to enter an OTP sent to mobile or answer a security question.

The Voter ID card PDF will automatically get downloaded on entering valid credentials.

You can save a soft copy of the Voter ID card on your laptop/mobile and take printouts whenever required.

The downloaded e-EPIC or soft copy of Voter ID card holds equal validity as the original physical card.

Conclusion

Downloading and storing the Voter ID card PDF ensures you have a convenient soft copy handy at all times for identity verification. The online Voter ID download facility makes the card easily accessible even if you misplace the physical version. Follow the simple steps to avail this paperless and presence-less Voter ID card service by the Election Commission.