'Steel Ki Thali Hai Woh': Indians TROLL Foreigner Calling Desi Utensils 'Chrome Plates' In Viral Video - Watch

A simple hunt for trendy dinnerware has turned into an unexpected internet debate over what counts as a new aesthetic and what has been part of Indian homes for generations. A digital creator's video about shopping for what she called “chrome plates” has gone viral, with Indian users quickly pointing out that the shiny silver plates look remarkably familiar to the traditional stainless-steel thalis widely used across India.

Check out the video below:

Amanda Monsen shops for 'chrome plates'

Amanda Monsen, a digital creator from Austin, Texas, recently shared a video documenting her search for silver-coloured plates and trays. In the clip, she explained that she had come across the products on her social media page and was instantly drawn to their glossy, metallic appearance.

“I saw these chrome plates on my for you page and I thought they were so chic. They make like food and everything look so good,” she said.

Monsen went on to explain her long-standing fascination with the chrome trend, adding, “I have been obsessed with chrome for honestly like two years now and when I found out that she got from IKEA, I was like we need to go.”

She then headed to the store to look for the plates, while also browsing for other chrome-inspired pieces. “So now we're here on the hunt for these chrome plates and honestly just anything else in chrome because I love it,” she said.

During the shopping trip, Monsen showed viewers a selection of shiny silver utensils and tableware. One display featured silver plates priced at $7.99, while the video also highlighted several other designs and styles of metallic-looking plates and trays.

She captioned the post, “obsessed with all things chrome!!! yay 🤸‍♀️ so happy they had these cutie plates/trays that I’ve been wanting 🩶”

The video soon travelled beyond her original audience, being reshared across Instagram and Reddit and eventually catching the attention of Indian viewers.

Indians point out the familiar 'thali'

For many desi users, the supposedly trendy “chrome plates” looked less like a new discovery and more like an everyday kitchen staple. “Steel ki thali hai woh!!!!” one user exclaimed. “Gang this is an Indian steel thali,” another commented.

Some users also took issue with what they saw as the lack of acknowledgment of the utensil's Indian association. “The West loves Indian things, just not giving India the credit,” one person wrote. Another added, “these are stainless steel from india don't discredit it's origin.”

The conversation also spilled onto Reddit, where one user shared the video with the caption, “CHROME PLATES???!!! Scandinavian scarf wasn’t enough apparently inframe: amandamonsen.”

The reactions became sharper in the Reddit discussion, with one person commenting, “history is being repeated. pehle they stole our resources now they steal our fashion, day to day utensils and god knows what next.”

Another user wrote, “Hate Indians online. And then steal their culture without giving them credit or money.”

Meanwhile, one comment summed up the confusion over the terminology with humour: “Bro thali is such an easy name to say who would say chrome plates 😭😭”