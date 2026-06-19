Staying Healthy At 35,000 Feet! Check Out This Airline's Special Menu On Occasion Of International Yoga Day 2026 |

Travelling often comes with indulgent snacks, sugary beverages and quick bites that are convenient but not necessarily healthy. However, this International Yoga Day, Akasa Air is encouraging passengers to make more mindful food choices even while cruising at 35,000 feet.

Marking the fourth edition of its annual Yoga Day initiative, the airline has unveiled a specially curated limited-time meal inspired by the principles of balanced nutrition and mindful living. Available throughout June across the Akasa Air network, the menu has been designed for health-conscious travellers, fitness enthusiasts and frequent flyers who prefer wholesome eating options while on the move.

The specially crafted meal features a refreshing Millet Salad with Avocado, Pomegranate and Basil, paired with a Berry Muesli Yoghurt Parfait and a beverage of choice. The combination offers a light yet nourishing option that aligns with the wellness-focused spirit of International Yoga Day.

Millets, which form the centrepiece of the meal, have seen a surge in popularity in recent years. Rich in fibre, protein, essential minerals and antioxidants, these ancient grains are increasingly being embraced as nutrient-dense alternatives to refined carbohydrates. Their ability to promote better digestion, sustained energy and overall well-being has made them a favourite among nutrition experts and health enthusiasts alike.

International Yoga Day has traditionally been associated with meditation, mindfulness and physical well-being. By introducing this special meal, Akasa Air is extending those principles beyond yoga mats and wellness studios into the travel experience itself, reminding passengers that healthy choices can be incorporated into everyday routines, even during flights.

This is not the first time the airline has celebrated special occasions through food. Since commencing operations in 2022, Akasa Air's Café Akasa has regularly introduced themed menus inspired by festivals and cultural celebrations, including Makar Sankranti, Holi, Eid, Onam, Diwali, and Christmas.