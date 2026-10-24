Srinagar’s New Chrysanthemum Garden Adds Colour To Autumn Tourism; What’s Special About Bagh-e-Gule-Dawood

Srinagar’s New Chrysanthemum Garden Adds Colour To Autumn Tourism; What’s Special About It? | X

Srinagar, known for its scenic landscapes, Mughal gardens and vibrant autumn colours, has added another attraction to its tourism landscape with a new chrysanthemum garden, as Asia's largest chrysanthemum garden opened on Friday, October 23, 2026, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurating Bagh-e-Gule-Dawood and authorities expecting a large turnout of visitors. The garden is expected to offer visitors another reason to explore the city during autumn, when Kashmir’s natural beauty takes on shades of gold, red and orange. What makes the garden special? Let's understand in detail.

Chrysanthemums, commonly known as mums, are flowering plants that bloom in a variety of colours, including yellow, white, pink, red and purple. Their vibrant appearance and seasonal blooms make them popular ornamental flowers, particularly during autumn.

Bagh-e-Gule-Dawood | X/ @iamshriyahandoo

CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates Bagh-e-Gule-Dawood

On Friday, October 23, 2026, the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir inaugurated Bagh-e-Gule-Dawood, which is Asia's largest chrysanthemum garden, marking a major step in extending the Valley's floral tourism. Spread across 100 kanals (approximately 5 hectares), Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood is home to over one lakh chrysanthemum plants representing more than 70 varieties. The launch coincided with the third edition of the Autumn Flower Festival, transforming Srinagar into a late-season paradise for nature lovers. The garden is the state's first and largest dedicated chrysanthemum theme garden. It was first inaugurated in October 2025 by Chief Minister Abdullah to boost autumn tourism and reopened for its second consecutive year in October 2026.

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CM shares glimpses of inauguration

Sharing glimpses of the inauguration and announcing the reopening on X, CM wrote, "Highlighting the garden as a new chapter for autumn tourism in Kashmir, the Chief Minister invited tourists from across the country and locals from across J&K to visit and experience its unique beauty."

What is special about Srinagar’s new chrysanthemum garden?

The new garden adds to Srinagar’s growing range of floral attractions, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the beauty of seasonal flowers. Chrysanthemums are especially associated with autumn because many varieties flower during the shorter days and cooler temperatures of the season.

Developed and curated by the Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood has been envisioned as a major autumn attraction, adding vibrant shades of yellow, red, pink and purple to Srinagar’s landscape. This year, the garden has been upgraded with more flower beds, colourful floral displays, water features, selfie points and improved visitor amenities.

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How does it boost autumn tourism?

Autumn is an important season for Kashmir tourism, as the region’s chinar trees turn shades of red, amber and gold. While visitors often travel to the Valley to experience these landscapes, flower gardens can offer an additional attraction during their stay. Srinagar is already known for destinations such as the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, the Mughal gardens and the shores of Dal Lake. A seasonal chrysanthemum garden can help diversify the region’s floral tourism beyond the spring tulip season.