Srinagar’s Historic Sheetalnath Temple Reopens After 34 Years; Here's What You Need To Know | X

Srinagar’s historic Sheetalnath Temple has reopened after a gap of 34 years, marking a significant moment for devotees and the city’s Kashmiri Pandit community. The temple, located in the heart of Srinagar, once again witnessed religious activity after remaining closed for more than three decades. It is a place where Mahatma Gandhi once glimpsed peace. Kashmiri Pandits expressed the same hope at the revival of the historic temple.

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Temple reopens after renovation

Sheetalnath is one of the most prominent and historic temples, which has finally been opened after a gap of 34 years. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Wednesday described the historic Sheetalnath Temple as an integral part of Srinagar's heritage, asserting that it is the collective responsibility of society to protect and preserve such sites for future generations.

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo inaugurated the rebuilt and renovated historic Sheetal Nath Ji Bhairav Temple in Srinagar on Wednesday. The ceremony featured a Hawan at the newly constructed Hawan Shala. The project, completed under the Srinagar Smart City initiative, seeks to preserve and promote the city’s rich cultural and religious heritage.

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About Sheetalnath Temple

Sheetalnath Temple, also known as Sheetal Nath, is the historic centuries-old Sheetalnath Temple in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar and has been fully restored and officially reopened for devotees after decades of closure. It is an important Hindu shrine in Srinagar. The temple is associated with the Kashmiri Pandit community and has historically been a place of worship and pilgrimage.

The shrine is dedicated to Sheetal Nath, a revered figure in the Kashmiri Hindu tradition. The temple’s location in the downtown area of Srinagar has also made it an important part of the city’s cultural heritage.

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Reason behind closure

The temple remained inaccessible for around 34 years amid the displacement of a large section of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley during the early 1990s. With the community’s migration, several temples and shrines in Kashmir were left without regular worshippers.

Over the years, efforts have been made to preserve and restore several such religious sites and reconnect devotees with places that hold historical and spiritual significance.

Significance of reopening

The reopening of Sheetalnath Temple is being seen as an important development for devotees who have a longstanding connection with the shrine. The return of regular prayers and temple bells also highlights the continuing efforts to restore access to places of religious and cultural importance in Kashmir.