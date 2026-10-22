Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut, Unveils First Look Of Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love’; Here's What To Know

Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut, Unveils First Look Of Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey Of Love' | Instagram

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi made her Instagram debut on Thursday, marking her entry into the popular social media platform. The veteran politician’s arrival on Instagram has drawn attention, with the first look of her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, adding to the interest surrounding the announcement.

“Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love,” Sonia Gandhi wrote in her first post. “It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you.”

Known for maintaining a relatively low profile on social media, Sonia Gandhi’s Instagram debut offers a new platform to connect with readers and the public.

Sonia Gandhi makes Instagram debut

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi made her debut on social media platform Instagram and posted a video with her upcoming memoir: “Belonging: A Journey of Love”. In her first post, the Congress veteran shared the video posing with the book, the launch of which recently stirred a controversy. In a video, Sonia Gandhi says to her publisher, “You are carrying a very heavy weight.” Browsing through it, Sonia Gandhi, turning the book around, said, “Lots of pictures, Priyanka,” while showing the book to her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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What Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is about?

Titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, the memoir is set to launch on November 10, while pre-orders have been opened. The memoir is being published globally by Alfred A. Knopf, with HarperCollins India handling. The book is expected to offer readers a glimpse into Sonia Gandhi’s life journey. According to the publisher's description, the book talks about her early years and personal experiences to her decades in Indian politics. Her life has been closely intertwined with some of the country’s most significant political developments. A life transition from Italy to becoming part of the Nehru-Gandhi family, introduction to her mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

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Sonia Gandhi’s life and political journey

Born in Italy, Sonia Gandhi moved to India after marrying former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Over the years, she became a prominent figure in the Indian National Congress and eventually emerged as one of the country's most influential political leaders.

Her life has also been marked by personal loss, including the assassinations of her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, in 1991 and her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in 1984.

While the memoir’s title suggests themes of love, identity and belonging, further details about its contents, publication and release date should be confirmed through official announcements.

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Why the announcement is significant?

Sonia Gandhi’s Instagram debut is noteworthy given her longstanding public presence and relatively limited engagement with social media platforms. The move provides a new avenue for sharing updates about her life and work.

The memoir, meanwhile, could offer readers a more personal perspective on a political figure whose life has been shaped by family, public service and India's changing political landscape. In her Instagram debut, she followed only three accounts: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Indian National Congress official page.