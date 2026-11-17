Sonia Gandhi Launches Her Memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'—Check Out 5 Books On Indian Politicians That Stirred Conversations |

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi officially launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on Monday at a high-profile event in New Delhi. The launch was attended by her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several prominent INDIA bloc leaders and Congress chief ministers.

Over the years, several books written on Indian politicians have sparked public discussions, offering readers a closer look at their leadership, political careers and journeys to power. From accounts of the Congress leadership to biographies of prominent BJP leaders, these publications have explored different aspects of India's political landscape. Here are five books on Indian politicians that have caught readers' attention.

1. Strange Burdens – Sugata Srinivasaraju

Written by journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju, Strange Burdens examines Rahul Gandhi's political journey, leadership and ideas between 2004 and 2023. The book looks at his evolution as a political figure, exploring his approach to leadership and the challenges he encountered during his years in public life.

2. Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee – Shutapa Paul

Authored by journalist Shutapa Paul, Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee explores the life and political journey of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The book traces her rise from grassroots politics to becoming one of the country's prominent political leaders, offering insights into her personality, struggles and political career.

3. The Accidental Prime Minister – Sanjaya Baru

One of the widely discussed political books in India, The Accidental Prime Minister is written by Sanjaya Baru, who served as media adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The book offers an insider's account of Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, touching upon the functioning of the government, political dynamics and the relationship between political leadership and power.

4. Amit Shah And The March Of BJP – Anirban Ganguly And Shivananad Dwivedi

Written by Anirban Ganguly and Shivananad Dwivedi, Amit Shah And The March Of BJP chronicles Amit Shah's rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party. The book traces his journey from an ordinary party worker to one of the BJP's most influential leaders, while examining his political ideology, organisational skills and role in the party's expansion.

5. The Monk Who Became Chief Minister – Shantanu Gupta

Author Shantanu Gupta's The Monk Who Became Chief Minister explores the life and political journey of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The biography follows his transition from a spiritual leader to a prominent political figure, examining the experiences and milestones that shaped his rise to the top position in India's most populous state.

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