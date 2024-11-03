 Sonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali
HomeLifestyleSonam Kapoor Channels Rohit Bal’s Legacy By Adorning Designer’s Iconic Archival Couture For Diwali

Sonam Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion designer Rohit Bal by wearing some of his iconic couture pieces for Diwali celebration.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Sonam Kapoor's Diwali 2024 look | Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor paid a wholehearted tribute to the late fashion designer Rohit Bal by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram while adorning some of his iconic couture pieces for the auspicious Diwali celebration. Known affectionately as 'Gudda' in the fashion world, Rohit Bal’s recent passing on November 1, after a prolonged illness, left a profound impact on his admirers and the fashion world.

Several Bollywood stars took to social media, honouring the ace designer's memory through his artistic creations, reminding fans of the timeless elegance he brought to Indian couture.

For Diwali this year, the actress carefully chose pieces to create her statement archival ensemble for the festivities. Sonam's look featured pieces from Rohit Bal's 2015 "Husn-e-Taihrat" collection, his 2016 "Kroshni" collection, and finally, an ethereal white dress from his last "Kaynaat" collection.

article-image

Sonam penned a heartfelt message remembering Rohit Bal on her Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Diwali to all. This year, as I share my festive wishes, it comes with a heavy heart. Yesterday, I wore one of Gudda’s exquisite outfits, filled with pride and excitement, as I headed out to celebrate Diwali with friends and family. Dressed in my archival Rohit Bal creation, I received the heartbreaking news that he had passed."

The 'Neerja' fame further shared, "I was so inspired by his last show, hopeful for the future he still had ahead. Over the years, I was privileged to walk for him numerous times and spent countless hours immersed in his art—trying on his bespoke costumes and runway masterpieces, and proudly wearing them on so many special occasions. His creativity and vision were unparalleled, and today, I honour and celebrate that legacy, cherishing the memories we shared."

Sonam Kapoor in Rohit Bal's couture

Sonam Kapoor in Rohit Bal's couture | Instagram

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's Diwali look

Sonam's Diwali fashion exuded Rohit Bal’s dreamy aesthetic. She donned an exquisite white dress, paired with a flowing robe in a subtle brown hue. Tying it all together was a statement floral choker, a nod to Bal's signature style for intricate details and nature-inspired elements.

Sonam accessorised her look with dramatic stud earrings. She styled her hair in a sleek, middle-parted bun, complementing her with dewy glam. Her makeup featured shimmering eyeshadow and bold red lips, adding a final touch to this timeless couture piece.

