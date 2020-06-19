Solar Eclipse on June 21, 2020: Can one have sex during a solar eclipse?

The first solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on June 21. This will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre leaving a ring of light visible in the sky.

As the solar eclipse is considered to be a major astrological phenomenon, some cultures across the world believe in various myths and legends about it. The solar eclipse is believed to be inauspicious, as the Sun is overshadowed. During the eclipse, a lot of people engage in religious activities like praying and chanting to protect themselves from evil forces.

Now, when it comes to having sex during the solar eclipse one must know myths surrounding it.

It is believed that having sex during a Solar Eclipse would result in a child filled with demons! So many cultures suggest avoiding sexual relations during any eclipse.

On the other hand, some experts suggest that having intercourse during a Solar Eclipse or during the time of the shadows could create an addition to the sensation.

Now, that we have given you two exactly contradicting myths, it is your turn to decide on the 'sex during solar eclipse debate'. During the eclipse, the moon will be literally on top of the sun! So, now to be fair, least you can do is to probably have safe sex without making a demon child!