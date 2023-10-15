Solar Eclipse 2023: Check Out Stunning Pictures Of The Celestial Phenomena From Across The Globe

Solar Eclipse 2023 | SPACE.com

This solar eclipse, known as the "Ring of Fire," stunned space lovers and stargazers yesterday. Though the eclipse wasn't visible from India, it was live streamed by NASA and many other agencies.

The phenomenon occurs when the moon positions itself between the sun and the earth, partially concealing the sun's radiant disc and creating a ring-like appearance.

Here are some of the stunning pictures and videos of the Solar Eclipse 2023:

Annular Solar Eclipse.

14th October, 2023 pic.twitter.com/wpbwTgsISn — MOON LOVER (@themoonlovepic) October 14, 2023

Last minute trip to San Antonio for the 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse was completely worth it. pic.twitter.com/mvoSJgLhjp — Jennifer England (@JennDEngland) October 14, 2023

Today's solar eclipse from my back yard in Victoria, BC. It reached 78% coverage here on Vancouver Island :)#SolarEclipse #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/cpLYPqQ8q9 — Lucky Budd (@lucky_budd) October 14, 2023

I always say it is better to be lucky than good, but I made my own luck this morning.



Still can’t believe I got a peek. Covered by clouds until it wasn’t!



More of the annular eclipse from around Oregon at https://t.co/4aFBEc3229#SolarEclipse2023 #SolarEclipse @registerguard pic.twitter.com/JEAIZ2GAqx — Chris Pietsch (@ChrisPietsch) October 14, 2023

Solar eclipse taken on iPhone XS with solar eclipse glasses over camera #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/Q6qm5FS8JC — random (@r3a9an_k_) October 14, 2023

