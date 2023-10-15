Solar Eclipse 2023: Check Out Stunning Pictures Of The Celestial Phenomena From Across The Globe

This solar eclipse, known as the "Ring of Fire," stunned space lovers and stargazers yesterday. Though the eclipse wasn't visible from India, it was live streamed by NASA and many other agencies.
The phenomenon occurs when the moon positions itself between the sun and the earth, partially concealing the sun's radiant disc and creating a ring-like appearance.
Here are some of the stunning pictures and videos of the Solar Eclipse 2023:
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)