SOI Marks 20 Years: ‘The World Is Our Oyster,’ Says Chief Conductor Martyn Brabbins

Pics: NCPA

This February the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) entered its 20th anniversary season, and the celebrations began with concerts by the great masters Britain’s Martyn Brabbins and Italy’s Carlo Rizzi.

A frequent SOI guest conductor over the years, Brabbins opened SOI Spring 2026 leading the SOI for the first time as its Chief Conductor. The global maestro took the podium recently where he conducted two performances with the SOI, beginning with classical composers on the first night with Mussorgsky, Beethoven, Holst and ending with Mendelssohn, Mahler and Shostakovich. Known for his expressive command of symphonic and operatic works and deep musical insight, his concerts brought some of the most beloved and impactful works in the orchestral repertoire.

Martyn Brabbins shares his plans for SOI as Chief Conductor, his excitement on taking up the responsibility, his favorite classical composers, his musical journey and of course his memories of Mumbai.

Excerpts from the interview:

In January 2026, you began your tenure as Chief Conductor of SOI. What plans do you have in mind for the betterment and progress of SOI?

The SOI is in a very solid place, both technically and musically. The evolution of an orchestra takes place gradually, as musicians work together, interact, and receive guidance and leadership from conductors. I look forward to this process continuing, as we explore the great classical repertoire together. I am also very keen to introduce some new areas of repertoire to the orchestra and Mumbai audiences. Relationships, both with the musicians and the audience, rely heavily on trust. I hope in time, this trust creates a strong bond between us all.

Your appointment coincides with SOI’s twentieth anniversary. How excited are you to take up the responsibility as Chief Conductor of SOI and how did the appointment happen between you and the NCPA?

I have become well acquainted with the orchestra on previous visits to conduct. I feel a strong connection to the musicians, and we have mutual respect. The connection was immediately a strong one and has gotten even stronger. The offer to become Chief was very attractive to me, and my tenure is for 3 years with the NCPA. We are all looking forward to achieving great things together.

What classical concerts / composers would you like the SOI to take on?

The SOI is a versatile ensemble. We can perform together a wide variety of repertoire. I look forward to bringing some Elgar, Vaughan Williams, and Walton to Mumbai. Also, we should be open to more recent compositions and even a brand-new piece which we premier. The world is our oyster - as long as our audiences remain open and willing.

At your recent concert on 12th Feb, you chose to open with Mussorgsky – Prelude to Khovanshchina, Beethoven Symphony No1, Holst – The Planets, Op 32. works that are intricate and demand deep narration. How did you manage to take this off?

With quite a number of years of experience, I am now able to conduct a wide and varied repertoire. Like a high-class chef, I know how to balance the myriad ingredients that a complex orchestral programme demands.

Last year you also performed with violinist Marat Bisengaliev who is an old musician friend of yours. What is the chemistry you share with him as a musician – conductor?

Marat and I go back many years. I enjoy hugely the challenge of moulding an orchestral accompaniment around Marat’s solo voice. It is a creative partnership which can reveal the familiarity in a new light.

What are some of the most important qualities you look for in an orchestra or ensemble and in the same vein which composers are particularly close to your heart or have influenced you as a conductor?

I have a very broad and wide repertoire. Composers of many styles, eras and nationalities all give pleasure to me as a performer. I have so many favourites that it would be unfair to pick out individual names. Great music, honest composers, and passionate individuals are all crucial to me.

What was your childhood like and how did you decide on pursuing a classical music career?

My family was not particularly connected to music, far from it. I am the fourth of five children from parents who left school at 14 and had no professional training, education, or opportunities.

It was extremely fortunate, and by chance that as a 9-year-old boy I joined the local town brass band. An amateur outfit, but with high aspirations and a warm community spirit.

I played the euphonium and was very enthusiastic, practicing a lot. Music then became central to my life as I moved through my teenage years. University followed, then freelance music work in London, and then, two years studying conducting with the great Ilya Musin in Leningrad.

These two years were life changing.

What are your thoughts on the future of classical music in India, particularly in the context of changing audiences and digital platforms?

Music is a thing of magic, a thing of beauty, and an inspiration to us all. Music can connect all peoples, and as such I hope classical music becomes increasingly widely known and loved in India. Your country is so wonderful, the people are so kind, music can be a real force for good here.

What advice would you give to young conductors aspiring to build a career in classical music?

Young musicians need many attributes. One that is hard to accept is the need for an extraordinary amount of dedication and work to reach the highest standards.

What memories do you have of the city of Mumbai and of India on your visits in the past and now?

I always get a thrill coming to Mumbai. The energy and vitality of the city and its inhabitants is something extraordinary. I always feel so well cared for by all the people with whom I interact.

On this trip there was a particularly memorable visit to the Wankhede Stadium, where I was privileged to witness my first international cricket match. So very exciting.