Social Book Network: Navigating Social Media While Shopping For Books

Readers are always in search of books. Social media platforms like Instagram have proven to be a great way to influence them to buy certain books. The social media reality is also that many books are paid promotions. True readers are now looking at ways to ensure their social media does not bump up the same old stuff but something more to their liking. We have some readers showing how to bookshop on social media under such conditions.

Does it work?

Sonali Sharma, author and Founder of ContentBank, does feel that social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube impact book buying, to an extent. “It also creates a tense atmosphere making readers feel the pressure, anxiety and the fear of missing out by jumping on a trending book. As a community, I feel there is lack of self-awareness. When we are self-aware and when we truly understand that social media is just a part of life and a medium to connect with the world out there, I think we will stop taking the pressure of reading and truly admire literature in its truest sense.”

Author Virat Vilas Pawar too agrees with this. “When readers can’t reach the authors, the authors can reach the readers via reels and shorts. Apart from that, genuine bookstagrammers do have a good audience who take their recommendations seriously.”

However, there’s also a positive side to it. As Gunjan Adya, author and founder of Tula Journey and a certified art therapist, explains, “The Gen Z hardly reads newspapers or watches television. So, social media platforms are relevant in our times as these have the maximum influence on people’s lives.”

Promotional angle

There is a discussion that often times, books on social media are also paid promotions. And, only a particular genre of books receive more spotlight. This, can have an impact on book buying, especially on new readers. For example, Pawar says, “The sci-fi genre is not being promoted much these days. But I guess that’s what readers have decided. Yes, paid promotions pay a HUGE role in sales. Paid promotions can be ads with good 30 seconds quirky content or can be paid influencer activity. When 11 people say ‘this book is nice’, the book IS NICE! That’s what netizens believe.”

While search engines like Google do play a huge role in marketing books, there are genuine reader-centric platforms that are available. “Websites like Goodreads are a trusted platform to learn about how various books have fared. However, running paid ads on Instagram may help, but at the end the content speaks for itself,” Adya shares.

Talk tips

While it is easy to get carried away, there are certain things readers can keep in mind while navigating social media for book recs. “A reader can learn about new books by following influencers or bloggers who give recommendations. To know about specific genres, one could also follow hashtags like #fictionbooks or #oldclassicbooks,” Adya suggests.

However, Sharma wants readers to be sure about their likes and preferences. “Consider what makes you happy or what topics you’re curious about, as this can guide your search for suitable books. Do mood-based selection. Sometimes, your mood can dictate what type of book you want to read. If you’re looking for something light-hearted versus something thought-provoking, this can help narrow your choices.”

She also suggests readers read blurbs on the books and reviews. “Look for insights into the plot, characters, and writing style, it will help you understand whether you want to opt for the book or not. Also, practice self-awareness. Do not go with the impulsive decision; first understand whether you really want to invest the time, effort and money on the book or just want an aesthetic picture to post on your feed?”

Pawar, on the other hand, feels not much can be done by anyone on social media but believe what is told. “We heavily rely on reviews and opinions. FOMO plays a huge role too. Also, we might question ourselves if we don’t like something that’s widely popular. The best way is to find books from your favourite genre, read the blurb provided by the author and not influencers! Pick it up. If you feel like reading it and when you like it, please help the author grow. You can also rely on recommendations that some organic and listicles which just mentions the name of the book, genre and the summary. You remain unbiased that way.”

Personally speaking

Sharma is conscious of her choices while buying books. “I know my tastes. Sometimes, I ask the bookseller or the store manager for some recommendations. I follow budgeting and buy two books a month from my wishlist. Sometimes, there are four to five months where I don’t purchase any book. And sometimes, I go for spontaneous book shopping to local bookstores where I discover some new-old titles I have never heard of.”

Pawar always relies on authors self-promoting and talking about their books. “My personal (controversial) opinion is, if a lot of money is being spent on marketing, it may not be that great of a product.”

Adya has been part of a book club for almost 16 years. A lot of recommendations come her way from there. “I also follow Reese Witherspoon, Sonali Bendre and Oprah Winfrey’s book clubs on Instagram and a lot of my selections happen from there. I have been lucky with my picks as most of their suggestions are good.”

Whatever the role of social media, it is essential to make conscious choices to avoid ‘reader’s regret’ later.