Sobo20 Turns Sunday Brunch Into A Relaxed, Flavourful Escape

Sunday brunches often walk a fine line between indulgence and comfort. One at Sobo20 manages to deliver both, with a menu that travels from fresh salads and decadent cheeses to hearty mains and elegant cocktails, it is a leisurely affair worth lingering over.

Deepansh plays the perfect host.

The meal begins with an assortment of breads, dips and cream cheese. While the flavours are pleasant, the cream cheese feels a tad too thick, lacking the airy texture one expects at the start of a brunch spread. It is a minor hiccup in an otherwise enjoyable experience.

Summer Lemon Tagliolini |

Things quickly pick up with the Whipped Feta with Caramelised Walnuts, one of the stars of the table. The creamy feta is beautifully balanced by the sweet crunch of caramelised walnuts, while paprika lends a subtle warmth. Every bite offers a delightful play of textures and flavours.

For those seeking lighter fare, the Edamame Quinoa Salad is a refreshing choice. With avocado, cucumber and edamame, it delivers clean, fresh flavours that feel perfectly suited to a sunny afternoon brunch. The Charred Corn Salad adds a smoky dimension and complements the menu's fresh-forward approach.

South Basil Smash |

I start with the Vesper Martini recommended by their chief mixologist Supradeep, all the way from Dubai. He claims that it is the hero of the Sunday Brunch at Sobo20. A classic Vesper Martini provides the perfect brunch companion — crisp, elegant and sophisticated without overpowering the food.

While the salads, breads and cheese are at the Grazing Table, other stars of the set menu come to your table.

Lousiana Curry Puff |

A standout among the small plates is the Louisiana Curry Puff. Filled with a rich three-cheese medley and enhanced with Madras curry powder, it marries comfort food with spice-driven character. It is the sort of dish that disappears from the table almost as soon as it arrives.

The Stracciatella Crostini celebrates simplicity. Here, the creamy cheese is undoubtedly the hero, requiring little more than crisp bread to showcase its rich, delicate flavour. That and the array of excellent cheese at the grazing table, entice me to switch to a Chandon Brut. “I cannot insult the cheese,” I tell Deepansh. He smiles and respects the decision.

Louisiana Fried Chicken Burger |

The Sweet Potato Po' Boy is substantial enough to satisfy even the heartiest brunch appetite. Crispy sweet potato, fresh lettuce and house-made Creole ketchup come together inside a crusty baguette to create a sandwich that could easily pass for a complete meal.

Mango Martini |

Wafer Tin Cajun Chicken Pizzette is another delectable small plate item at the Sobo20 Sunday Brunch. Cajun Chicken, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella spread on thinnest pizza base.

The Summer Lemon Tagliolini brings a summery brightness to the menu. Light and well-balanced, it comes alive with a squeeze of the accompanying lemon, which elevates the flavours and adds a lively citrus kick.

And bartender Jayesh wants me to try the New Orleans Mary – clarified version of Bloody Mary. Clear and flavourful prebatched drink that brings the palate alive.

Gin Paloma |

Chef Chetan and Deepansh recommend Chilli Cheese Hot Dogs - Mini Hot Dog, with Chilli sauce, Cheese, Crisp Shallots. Oozy and tasty. Though I would have preferred the sausages a little more done.

Chicken Nuggets |

The Citrus Sea Bass in mediterranean sauce is perhaps the brunch's most memorable dish. Served with a pepper-forward sauce punctuated by capers and cherry tomatoes, it is expertly cooked and deeply satisfying.

Etouffée rice, packed with vegetables and flavour, is another Chetan’s recommendation and I am so glad I try it. It’s delicious and comforting. I wouldn’t mind going back only for that.

Chocolate Pate |

Desserts! Well, Sobo20’s famous Chocolate Pate that chef himself serves is just not to be missed. Also don’t miss seasonal fruit ice-creams made in-house.

This Sunday brunch at Sobo20 succeeds because it offers more than the predictable brunch staples. It combines fresh salads, inventive small plates, comforting mains and thoughtful flavours into a meal that encourages diners to slow down, savour and enjoy the weekend a little longer. Not to mention the innovative cocktails that add the zing!