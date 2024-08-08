 Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra

Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra

Sobhita Dhulipala wears a Uppada silk saree from designer Manish Malhotra for her engagement with actor Naga Chaitanya.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Nagarjuna | X

On Thursday morning, South Indian star Naga Chaitanya engaged to his longtime love, Sobhita Dhulipala, in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. Their engagement was officially announced by famous actor and Naga's father, Nagarjuna, on the X (formerly called Twitter). 

Sharing the first glimpse from the ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'

Apart from the engagement news, actress Sobhita's ensemble at the ceremony has been making headlines today. The actress donned a Uppada silk saree in the golden blush hue from the shelve of ace designer Manish Malhotra for her special day. According to the designer, the silhouette is an adaptation of the traditional half-saree style worn by young women in South India, and it is based on works by the renowned Telugu artist "Bapu."

The Made in Heaven actress complemented her attire with traditional golden jewellery featuring statement necklaces, a dangling jhumka, and golden bangles. For hair and makeup, she opted for a subtle makeup look with pinky cheeks, nude lips, and a loose bun adorned with orange gajra.

Read Also
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From...
article-image

While bride-to-be Sobhita looked elegant, her beau Naga wore a classic three-piece traditional attire worn by Andhra Pradesh men, featuring Pattu pancha, laalchi, and kanduva, custom-made by Manish Malhotra. His attire boasted of ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk embellished with gold zari detailing.

Reportedly, the couple has been seeing each other for several years before making their relationship public. In 2022, Naga and Sobhita were stopped together in Hyderabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nag Panchami 2024: Do Not Make Roti On This Day, Know The Mythological Reason

Nag Panchami 2024: Do Not Make Roti On This Day, Know The Mythological Reason

What Is Menstrual Migraine? It Can Be Worse Than Period Pain, Know Causes and Treatment

What Is Menstrual Migraine? It Can Be Worse Than Period Pain, Know Causes and Treatment

Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra

Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra

'It Ends With Us': Why Women Should Take Inspiration From This Book-Turned Movie To End An Abusive...

'It Ends With Us': Why Women Should Take Inspiration From This Book-Turned Movie To End An Abusive...

7 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Nag Panchami

7 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Nag Panchami