Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Saree Inspired By Telugu Artist Bapu's Work, Reveals Manish Malhotra

On Thursday morning, South Indian star Naga Chaitanya engaged to his longtime love, Sobhita Dhulipala, in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. Their engagement was officially announced by famous actor and Naga's father, Nagarjuna, on the X (formerly called Twitter).

Sharing the first glimpse from the ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

Apart from the engagement news, actress Sobhita's ensemble at the ceremony has been making headlines today. The actress donned a Uppada silk saree in the golden blush hue from the shelve of ace designer Manish Malhotra for her special day. According to the designer, the silhouette is an adaptation of the traditional half-saree style worn by young women in South India, and it is based on works by the renowned Telugu artist "Bapu."

The Made in Heaven actress complemented her attire with traditional golden jewellery featuring statement necklaces, a dangling jhumka, and golden bangles. For hair and makeup, she opted for a subtle makeup look with pinky cheeks, nude lips, and a loose bun adorned with orange gajra.

While bride-to-be Sobhita looked elegant, her beau Naga wore a classic three-piece traditional attire worn by Andhra Pradesh men, featuring Pattu pancha, laalchi, and kanduva, custom-made by Manish Malhotra. His attire boasted of ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk embellished with gold zari detailing.

Reportedly, the couple has been seeing each other for several years before making their relationship public. In 2022, Naga and Sobhita were stopped together in Hyderabad.