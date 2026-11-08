‘Soan Papdi’ Re-Gifting Network: How Does One Box Travel Across Homes Every Diwali?

Every Diwali, alongside diyas, sweets and festive greetings, one familiar box finds its way into almost every household: Soan Papdi. You receive it from a neighbour, pass it on to a relative and, before you know it, the same box has travelled across half the family. It has become the unofficial star of India’s festive re-gifting economy.

While many are happy to give it away, few admit to buying it for themselves. So, how did this humble sweet become such a predictable part of Diwali gifting? Here are six reasons.

Safest last-minute gift

Forgot to buy a gift for a colleague, neighbour or distant relative? Soan Papdi often comes to the rescue. Widely available and packed in festive boxes, it is a traditional sweet that suits almost everyone. You don’t need to know someone’s personal preferences; it’s a simple way to show you remembered the occasion, even without weeks of planning.

“Sometimes, we buy Soan Papdi simply because it’s an affordable and convenient option when we have several people to give. It has become almost as much a part of Diwali as the festival itself. Despite its re-gifting reputation, we still keep a box at home because it feels appropriate for almost anyone, from family and friends to colleagues, says Harshil Chawda, a 21-year-old Gen Z graduate”.

Nobody wants to break the tradition

Some festive habits continue simply because everyone expects them. Soan Papdi has become one of those gifts that people almost automatically associate with Diwali. Even if someone has received several boxes already, they may still buy one because it feels like an easy, familiar festive gesture. It is less about the sweet itself and more about participating in a tradition that has been around for years.

Unofficial re-gifting chain

This is where things get interesting. A box arrives at home, sits unopened for a few days and then suddenly becomes the perfect gift for someone else. It might travel from a neighbour to a family friend, then to a relative or a colleague. Nobody really tracks its journey, but everyone seems to know the system. The joke is that you never know whether the box you received was freshly bought or has already completed two Diwali visits.

Convenient and easy on the pocket

Festive gifting can get expensive, especially when you have several people to visit. Buying individual presents for colleagues, neighbours, building staff and extended family can quickly stretch your budget. Soan Papdi is a convenient, budget-friendly alternative. It is easy to carry, available in different price ranges and often sold in multipacks. While classic elaichi remains a favourite, newer flavours such as chocolate, mango, kesar, pista and rose give the traditional sweet a fresh appeal.

Aditi Sukhia, a customised gift hamper entrepreneur, says, “Diwali and gifting go hand in hand. Soan Papdi remains popular because of its nostalgia and familiarity; almost every Indian family has a memory associated with it. It is easy to share, feels festive without being extravagant and is convenient when you have several people to gift. Even a simple box can feel special with thoughtful, personalized packaging.”

Everyone has a box, but nobody wants to open it

Almost every household seems to have a box of Soan Papdi, yet nobody is eager to open it. It gets tucked away in a kitchen cupboard for guests or another occasion, even as more boxes keep arriving. Eventually, it becomes less of a dessert and more of a household staple that nobody remembers buying.

“Soan Papdi is one of the most talked-about Diwali gifts, especially because of its re-gifting reputation. I’ve received it a few times, but my family and I genuinely love it, so the box never lasts long enough to be passed on! I haven’t had any funny re-gifting experiences myself, but I can imagine the surprise of receiving the same box you gifted someone the previous year. While some boxes may travel from one home to another, ours is always enjoyed as a festive treat,” says Snehal D’Souza, a Gen Z content creator.

A sugary catch

While Soan Papdi is best known for its role in the festive gifting circuit, it is still a sweet made with ingredients such as sugar, ghee and flour. Its sugar and calorie content can vary depending on the recipe and brand, so it is worth enjoying in moderation, particularly when several boxes have landed at home.

Arun Kumar, metabolic health consultant, explains, “The impact of sweets goes beyond sugar. Most traditional Indian sweets are also high in carbohydrates, which can affect blood sugar levels when consumed frequently or in large portions. Their sweetness can trigger repeated cravings, making it easy to reach for another piece. Even low-sugar sweets may not be healthier, as their overall carbohydrate content matters too. It is important to watch portion sizes and look beyond sugar content.”

More than just a box of sweets

Love it or leave it, Soan Papdi has earned a special place in India’s Diwali celebrations. It is affordable, familiar, easy to gift and, most importantly, a source of endless family jokes. Nobody may plan to start the re-gifting cycle, but somehow, it happens every year. Until someone breaks the tradition, that familiar box will keep travelling from one household to another. After all, Diwali would feel a little incomplete without at least one Soan Papdi box waiting to be passed along.