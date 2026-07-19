Singer-Songwriter Samahita Narang On Her Latest Release: 'It’s The Little Things… Love Is More Of A Habit Than A One-Time Gesture'

Photos: Courtesy of the Artist

New Delhi-based singer-songwriter Samahita Narang has steadily carved a niche in India's independent music scene with her blend of heartfelt storytelling, Indian lyricism and contemporary pop.

From her million-stream debut Matwari to songs like Jaane De, Jiya Bekaraar and Pyaar Hai, her music has resonated with listeners across music platforms. With tracks featured in Paatal Lok Season 2 and Mismatched Season 3, and collaborations with musicians such as former Indian Ocean’s Susmit Sen, Samahita continues to emerge as one of the promising voices of the Indian indie music landscape.

With her latest release Samahita says she celebrates modern romance exploring a side of romance that often goes unnoticed.

Excerpts from the interview:

With Sajna, you've chosen to celebrate the quieter side of love. What inspired you to focus on everyday gestures rather than grand romantic moments?

For me, love has never been about grand romantic gestures. It's the little things, remembering your coffee order, your important dates, or simply paying attention. I believe love is more of a habit than a one-time gesture. We don't say "I love you" every day; we show it in countless small ways. That's the feeling I wanted Sajna to capture.

The song blends Punjabi lyricism with house-pop sounds. How did you strike a balance between emotional storytelling and creating an uplifting, danceable track?

As a Punjabi, I've always wanted to write and sing in my mother tongue. While writing Sajna, I was listening to a lot of Fred again.., and that's where the house-pop production was inspired from. I wanted to pair emotionally honest Punjabi lyrics with an uplifting sound, so the song feels both heartfelt and joyful.

From Matwari to Pyaar Hai and now Sajna, how do you think your songwriting has evolved over the years?

I think one thing that has remained constant is honesty. I've always written about what I'm feeling at that moment. The songs may sound different, but the intention has never changed. As I've grown, I've become more comfortable being vulnerable in my writing, and I think that authenticity naturally reflects in my music.

What has collaborations, including with Susmit Sen, taught you as a songwriter and performer?

Every collaboration teaches you something new. Working with artists who have such different musical journeys has made me more open as a songwriter and performer. It's helped me trust the creative process, embrace different perspectives, and realise that the best songs are built on honesty rather than trying to fit a formula.

Looking ahead, what stories or emotions are you most excited to explore in your future music that listeners haven't heard from you yet?

I don't think I'll ever stop writing about love because it's such a universal emotion, but I'm excited to explore it through different lenses. Whether it's the love for a city, friendships, family, or even rediscovering yourself, I want my music to capture experiences that people don't always put into words.

Your songs have found audiences through projects like Paatal Lok and Mismatched 3. How has seeing your music become part of these stories influenced your approach as an artist?

It's incredibly fulfilling because a song takes on a whole new meaning when it becomes part of a story. Watching people discover my music through these shows has been very special. It has reinforced my belief that the most honest songs connect the deepest, and that's something I want to continue carrying into everything I create.

Can you tell us about the artists who influenced you early in your career and whether you family played an important part in nurturing music?

My journey with music began very early. I started learning music when I was in the second grade. Throughout school, I was deeply influenced by Western music, especially country music, Hannah Montana, and Taylor Swift. After school, I immersed myself in Indian classical music and was greatly inspired by Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar and Shree Madhup Mudgal. I think my music today is a blend of both these worlds. No one in my family comes from a musical background, so navigating this industry was completely new for all of us. My family is largely made up of lawyers and professionals from the finance sector, but they have always been incredibly supportive of my journey.

What was your academic background, and when did you decide to pursue music full-time?

I knew as early as Class 12 that music was what I wanted to pursue full-time. I even remember the exact moment. I attended the Assam Relief Fund concert at Blue Frog, where artists like Papon, Vishal-Shekhar, Indian Ocean, Arijit Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Shilpa Rao, and Neeti Mohan were performing. Watching them live on stage left me in complete awe, and I knew that's exactly where I wanted to be. Thankfully, my parents were incredibly supportive. I went on to pursue my graduation from Kamala Nehru College while simultaneously training in Indian classical music at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. Today, I am a full-time singer, performing artist, and singer-songwriter.