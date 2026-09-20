Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel: ‘Bhakti Is Not About How You Present It — It’s About How Deeply You Feel It’

For singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, music and devotion have always been inseparable. This Ganesh Chaturthi, she is taking that connection a step further with Jay Ganesh, a new devotional song featuring her alongside her mentor and musical idol Shankar Mahadevan. Conceived by the trio of Swaranjay, Prashant and Rahul Dev, the song is an energetic yet deeply devotional celebration of Bappa. For Baghel, however, the collaboration is about much more than just another song — it is a meeting of music, faith and a relationship that has been deeply personal since she first arrived in Mumbai.

Excerpts from the interview:

You’ve collaborated with Shankar Mahadevan for Jay Ganesh. How did this collaboration come about?

The song was originally created about a year ago by Swaranjay, Prashant and Rahul Dev. They called me and said, “We want you to sing our first song,” and I was absolutely thrilled. Unfortunately, the song couldn’t happen last year, but this year we were determined to bring it out and make it really special.

That’s when the trio came up with the idea of approaching Shankar Mahadevan ji. I thought, “Wow! What could be better?” Shankar ji joining the song means so much to all of us. He’s someone we deeply admire, and his presence has added another beautiful level of divinity to the song. Personally, this is my first devotional song with Shankar ji, which makes Jay Ganesh even more special to me.

What was it like sharing the studio and creative space with Shankar ji for a devotional track?

When it comes to a devotional song or project, Shankar ji’s energy is absolutely unmatchable. He’s so full of divinity, and at the same time, he’s so much fun to work with. He has this rare ability to blend pure devotion with joyful celebration, and I think that quality really reflects in Jay Ganesh.

There are thousands of Ganpati songs. What makes Jay Ganesh different — lyrically, musically and spiritually?

I know there are so many songs releasing during Ganpati, but for me, Jay Ganesh is really different from the others. I’ve never sung something like this before — so energetic, yet so full of divinity. Lyrically, it beautifully captures everything from the bhakti to the shakti of Bappa. The power of devotion, the music, the arrangement and the grandeur — all of it comes together beautifully.

Tell us about the bond you share with Shankar Mahadevan.

Shankar ji has a very special and deeply personal place in my life. He and his entire family have always treated me like their own daughter. When I first came to Mumbai, he was my mentor — and he still is. He’s my guiding light and my biggest cheerleader. Through every high and low in my life, he and his family have always been there for me. When you’re away from home, there are very few people who make you feel like you’ve found another home. For me, that is Shankar ji and his family. He’s my idol and my inspiration, but most importantly, he has given me the space to be the truest version of myself — as an artist and as a human being.

You come from a strong Hindustani classical background. What does devotional music mean to you personally — is it riyaaz, prayer, or something else?

For me, devotional music is always like a prayer. I keep it very close to my heart, separately from classical music or gaayaki as well. I’m a very spiritual person, and I have immense shraddha, vishwas and aastha in God. So whenever I sing something devotional, it has to come from a very genuine place within me.

We’re seeing a huge resurgence of devotional music among Gen Z. Why do you think young people are connecting with bhakti music?

I don’t think I can give you a very conventional answer because my perspective is quite different. If bhakti is just a trend, I don’t really subscribe to it because trends are temporary. But if there is genuine aastha and vishwas in the divine, that stays forever. I don’t have a problem with people bringing new energy to devotional music or celebrating God’s name in different ways. But I do differ with the idea of “bhajan clubbing” simply to make people dance. If you can replace the bhajan with any other lyrics and the experience remains exactly the same, then for me, something essential is missing. Because bhakti is not about how you present it — it’s about how deeply you feel it.

What are your earliest memories of Ganesh Chaturthi?

I’ve always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi through music. I remember that as a child, there would be music throughout the night at the temple near our home, and they would always ask me to sing a Ganesh bhajan. That was very special to me. That tradition has continued even after I moved to Mumbai. We all know how beautifully and grandly Ganpati is celebrated here, so music has always been an integral part of my Ganesh Chaturthi and my devotion. I’m very happy that it continues to be a part of my life.

How do you celebrate Ganpati in Mumbai? Do you bring Bappa home?

Ganpati in Mumbai is absolutely unmatched. The grandeur, the energy and the devotion — you simply don’t experience anything quite like it anywhere else. I personally don’t bring Bappa home yet, although I really wish to someday. From the very first day of Ganpati, I love visiting my friends’ homes for darshan. Honestly, Ganpati season is my favourite time of the year in Mumbai. There’s so much positivity, celebration, devotion and togetherness everywhere.

What are your plans for this Ganesh Chaturthi?

I’m so excited to welcome Bappa this year! And with our new song Jay Ganesh releasing, the excitement is even more special. For me, Ganpati is about devotion, music, prayer, enjoying delicious modaks, dressing up and simply soaking in the whole festive spirit.

Finally, which are your all-time favourite Ganpati songs?

There are so many Ganpati songs I love — Ekadantaya, Sur Niragas Ho and Deva Shree Ganesha. And now Jay Ganesh has proudly joined my favourites. It feels really special to have my own Ganpati song added to that list.