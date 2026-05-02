Singer Kailash Kher's ‘Bam Lehri’ Devotional Song Echoes At Kedarnath, Viral Video Wins Hearts

Singer Kailash Kher At Kedarnath |

Singer Kailash Kher’s iconic devotional track “Bam Lehri” has once again captured public attention, this time from the sacred surroundings of Kedarnath Temple. Singer Kailash Kher, who is known for his unique, powerful, and soulful voice that merges Sufi and pop-rock traditions, visited Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Dham on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Amidst breathtaking snow peaks and divine serenity, he offered special prayers for peace and prosperity. He not only offered prayers to Lord Kedar but also sang the song “Bam Lehri”, dedicating it to Lord Shiva. A viral video circulating on social media shows the song echoing through the temple premises, with hundreds of devotees visibly moved by the spiritual atmosphere.

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Kailash Kher at Kedarnath

Kailash Kher visited the sacred Kedarnath on Thursday morning. He offered prayers to Lord Kedarnath and performed rituals as part of a spiritual visit to seek divine blessings. Amid the serene, snow-clad mighty Himalayan backdrop, the singer undertook special pooja rituals. During his stay at Kedarnath, he interacted with security personnel deployed at the temple as well as pilgrimage priests. He also held detailed discussions regarding facilities for pilgrims, security arrangements, and overall management of the shrine.

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Kailash Kher Bam Lehri song goes viral

Kailash Kher’s iconic track “Bam Lehri” surfaced on the internet after the singer himself sang the song in the backdrop of Kedarnath Dham. The video went viral on social media, which impressed netizens. In the clip, Kailash Kher is standing before the temple surrounded by snow-covered Himalayan peaks. The singer’s voice echoed through the temple as he crooned the number. The powerful vocals of Kailash Kher, known for his soulful and spiritual singing style, add to the divine ambience of the moment.

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Kedarnath Temple | Photo Credit: PTI

Kedarnath: One of the twelve Jyotirlingas

Kedarnath is one of the four dhams, which is located in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The four dhams include Yamunotri Dham, Gangotri Dham, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Situated along the Mandakini river, it is part of the Paadal Petra Sthalams and Panch Kedar, representing the hump of Shiva in his bull form. Kedarnath is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva’s Kedarnath form.