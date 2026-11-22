Vijay Varma Explores Gangtok During Film Shoot, Promises To Return For A Holiday |

Actor Vijay Varma shared photographs from his Gangtok film shoot on Saturday, November 21, 2026, praising Sikkim's beauty and culture while expressing his desire to return for a holiday. Varma had been filming Maddock Films' crime thriller Mission Mirchi, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, in Sikkim from November 15 to 20.

Promises To Visit Again: Vijay Varma

He posted a bunch of photos of Gangtok diaries on his social media account. Posting on Instagram, the actor said he "stole a few hours" between work to soak in the region's magnificent beauty and culture. Captioning his post, "Sikkim you beauty," Varma revealed that he had also made himself a promise to visit again, this time purely for a holiday.

His words capture what draws visitors and filmmakers to Sikkim. Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, is known for its scenic beauty, cleanliness, serenity and spiritual experiences. Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, the city offers stunning views of Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain, which dominates the skyline on clear mornings.

What Makes Gangtok Special?

Gangtok blends natural beauty with a rich cultural identity. Monasteries such as Rumtek and Enchey are important centres of Buddhist heritage, offering visitors a glimpse of traditional architecture, colourful prayer flags, murals and monastic life.

In the heart of the city, MG Marg, a pedestrian-only promenade, is a popular spot for leisurely walks, local snacks and shopping.

Sikkim is also admired for its cleanliness, focus on sustainability and warm hospitality. Visitors can explore nearby attractions such as Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass or sample local delicacies like momos and thukpa at cosy cafés.

Places To Visit In Gangtok

Gangtok offers a mix of Himalayan landscapes, cultural experiences and spiritual attractions. Visit Rumtek and Enchey monasteries to experience Buddhist traditions and peaceful surroundings. Take a stroll along MG Marg, which is lined with shops and cafes.

Nature lovers can explore Tsomgo Lake for its breathtaking surroundings and Nathula Pass for dramatic mountain landscapes. The Gangtok Ropeway offers sweeping views of the city, while Hanuman Tok is another popular viewpoint for panoramic Himalayan vistas.

A visit to Gangtok is incomplete without trying local favourites such as momos and thukpa.

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